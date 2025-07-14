No sharp rise in crime, data shows stability: govt

The interim government today said that available data does not fully support claims of a sharp rise in crimes across Bangladesh this year.

"In fact, the data shows a stabilisation in major crime categories over the past 10 months," the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement.

Citing statistics from the Police Headquarters, the statement noted that recent media reports have suggested a surge in crime this year, fueling fear and insecurity among citizens.

However, it said that based on official crime data from September 2024 to June 2025, the claim of a sharp rise in crime is not fully substantiated.

"These are not the hallmarks of a crime wave; in fact, some of the most serious crimes are either declining or stable," the statement added, noting that only a few crime categories have seen an increase.

"Citizens should remain vigilant but also trust that law enforcement is maintaining control, as reflected by relatively stable crime trends," it said.

The CA press wing provided two tables showing the crime statistics of the last five years and the last ten months.

All statistics are provided by the police headquarters.