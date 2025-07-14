Mirza Abbas accuses 'a party' of taking 'hadia' from Bashundhara, City Group, others

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas today alleged that 'a party' has been taking money from Bashundhara Group, City Group, and other industrial groups.

"There is another party that, apart from talking big, does nothing except cleverly collect donations and cleverly take 'hadia'," he said at a rally in Nayapaltan.

"Take money from Bashundhara, take money from City Group… we know from which other groups they take money… everything will be accounted for," Abbas added.

The BNP leader said, "During Ershad's time, they leaned on Ershad's shoulder; during Awami League's time, they leaned on Awami League's shoulder; during BNP's time, they leaned on BNP's shoulder."

"Now BNP is their only headache. If they can eliminate the BNP, then they think they will be able to rule. Whether or not they can tolerate Tarique Rahman, he will take the country forward with his capable leadership," the BNP leader said.

Describing BNP as a popular party loved by the people, Abbas said it cannot be removed from public sentiment through "conspiracy".

Referring to yet another party, he said, "There's something I must say, a one-man party… I don't want to mention his name. That man and his party are chanting slogans: 'Awami League has gone down a path, and BNP will follow the same path.'"

"Is it that easy?...That man and his group can no longer tolerate the BNP, but they had no problem tolerating the Awami League."

Recalling the 2013 Shapla Chattar incident, Abbas said, "When the Hefazat-e-Islam rally was attacked, where was the Pir of Charmonai? Did he stand up for the Muslims? He did not. Who stood up? The BNP stood up."