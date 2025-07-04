‘The Cage’ reality show finale in capital today

The reality show "The Cage", which began with aspiring young rock musicians, is set to conclude today. The grand finale of the competition will kick off at 3 pm at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital. Alongside the finalist bands, AvoidRafa, Warfaze, and AK Rahul will take the stage for special performances.

Out of hundreds of participants selected from across the country, 80 were ultimately chosen to form 17 bands. Following grooming sessions, the main competition began. After a long journey, six bands—Nine, Eden's Garden, Karnation, Dopamine, Dusk N Dawn, and RockSalt—have made it to the finals and will battle for the championship title.

The judging panel for the finale includes Rafa, the vocalist of AvoidRafa; Palash Noor from Warfaze; Ranjan, the guitarist of Arbovirus; and singer Tasfi.

Audiences can enjoy the event with ticketed entry. Tickets are available via Get Set Rock. The grand finale will be broadcast live on Deepto TV and streamed on the official YouTube channel of "The Cage".