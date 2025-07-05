‘The Cage’ refreshes music scene as RockSalt crowned inaugural winners

As the stage lights blazed and distortion pedals roared, the grand finale of "The Cage" unfolded in Dhaka last night, drawing the curtain on Bangladesh's boldest rock music reality show yet. With The Daily Star as co-sponsor, the event brought together raw talent and a passionate audience from across the city, all eager to witness the conclusion of a show that has helped revive interest in the country's emerging rock scene.

The day's afternoon kicked off with high energy, and the crowd maintained that momentum throughout the night. The audience was a diverse mix — university students, long-time fans of the judges and the show, young professionals, and even older rock legends — showcasing the genre's wide appeal and cultural reach in Bangladesh.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The atmosphere was nothing short of electric. Each band left their soul on stage, chasing not just the title, but a lasting place in the hearts of the country's rock faithful.

The show opened with Nine and Eden's Garden, who set the tone with lively performances featuring both originals and covers. Karnation was one of the standout acts of the night. Their performance of "Ditio Shotta" and "Joyer Nishan" (Original tracks) received a strong response, with the audience lighting up their flashlights and joining in.

Dopamine brought a different flavour, opening with humour and turning past criticisms into part of their act. Their song "Jodi Harai" was already popular, but it was the English track "Good Job" that made a bigger impact since it was a direct response to the online bullying they had faced. The song earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Dusk N Dawn had gone through a lineup change before the finale, with two new members joining, including one from Serious Joker. Despite the departure of Anamika, they delivered a solid set featuring "Neel Manush", "Mukti Khoja" (a new original), and a cover of "Watch Over You". They maintained the introspective, emotional tone that had defined their performances throughout the season.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

RockSalt, however, had momentum even before stepping on stage. The crowd was chanting their name, and when they launched into "Nishpotti" — one of their original tracks — the venue erupted. Their tight coordination and natural ability to engage the crowd made them stand out. For a moment, it felt like vocalist Nahian was controlling the audience like a pied piper.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The judging panel featured four icons of the Bangladeshi music industry: Palash Noor (Warfaze), Tasfia Fatima Tashfee (Bangu Bibi), Asif Asgar Ranjan (Arbovirus), and Raef Al Hasan Rafa (AvoidRafa). Throughout the season, they guided and mentored the bands with insight and encouragement.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Aside from the finalists, the evening featured special performances that thrilled the crowd, including a tribute to Chester Bennington by AK Rahul, solo sets by AvoidRafa, and impromptu jam sessions by Rafa and Ranjan. There was also a powerful performance by Warfaze, reminding everyone of the legacy that current bands are building upon.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

When it was finally time to announce the winner, anticipation filled the air. And then came the verdict: RockSalt emerged victorious, securing the title and proving themselves as the ultimate breakout act of the season.

With this win, RockSalt carries the torch forward, and "The Cage" has once again shown that Bangladesh's rock music future is loud, passionate, and uncompromising.