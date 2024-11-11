‘Nostalgia Unplugged’: Babna,Chandan, Razeeb, and Shunno come together for concert in Toronto

Bangladeshi music fans in Toronto, Canada, are in for a nostalgic treat with the upcoming concert, "Nostalgia Unplugged", set to take place at the People's Theatre for the Performing Arts in Markham on December 1.

For the first time, two legends of Bengali band music, Babna Karim from Warfaze and Chandan Zaman Ali from Winning, will perform together in concert.

Babna Karim shared a video on his Facebook where he explained the inspiration behind the event. "Chandan and I have wanted to do an unplugged show together for a long time, where we could perform our favorite songs. I've heard great things about Toronto's music-loving crowd, so I'm thrilled to bring this concert there," he said.

The band Shunno is also set to take the stage with their first unplugged performance in Toronto. Vocalist Emil revealed that the band will present an entirely new experience with special arrangements crafted for this show. "No one has seen Shunno like this before," he shared.

Following a successful concert with Anjan Dutt, Razeeb Hasan Chowdhury has become a favourite among Bangladeshi music fans in Toronto. His addition to the lineup will bring a blend of old and new as he joins Babna, Chandan, and Shunno to take the audience on a nostalgic journey.

The gates for "Nostalgia Unplugged" will open at 5pm, with the concert starting at 6pm in Toronto.