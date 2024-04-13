Tanjeel Sultan Khan Turja’s film makes waves at Adfest 2024

In a standout moment at Adfest 2024, Tanjeel Sultan Khan Turja, a burgeoning talent in advertising and filmmaking from Bangladesh, captivated audiences with his film "Free-er." The annual festival, known as Asia's premier creative event, selected Turja's script as one of the distinguished "Fabulous Five" in the esteemed "New Director Lotus" category, centered around the theme of Human Intelligence.

Turja's film stood out among 23 submissions from 8 countries, securing a place in the select group of five scripts that were brought to life within a tight deadline. "Free-er" was created under the support of X-Integrated Marketing Agency and Quiet On Set Productions, with significant contributions from producer Tahsin Saeed in translating Turja's vision into reality.

"Free-er" delves into a dystopian narrative where fear is eradicated through medication, prompting viewers to ponder the consequences of a world devoid of this fundamental emotion. The film, constrained to a 5-minute runtime, sparked engaging discussions among the festival's jury and global advertising professionals.

Expressing his gratitude, Turja remarked, "Being selected for Adfest 2024 was an incredible honor. Representing Bangladesh on this international stage and receiving such positive feedback for 'Free-er' was truly gratifying."

Adfest, established in 1998, serves as a hub for networking and idea exchange within Asia's advertising, marketing, and production industries. The festival, recognized as one of WARC 100 Creative Rankings' elite regional events, celebrates excellence while embracing the diverse cultural identities of the region.

"Free-er" marks a significant milestone in Tanjeel Sultan Khan Turja's flourishing filmmaking career, showcasing his dedication to storytelling and visual innovation.