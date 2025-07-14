Music
Bands unite in fundraiser concert aiding ex-Mechanix guitarist Imran

Photo: Collected

Imran Ahmed, founder and former guitarist of heavy metal band Mechanix, has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. According to his doctors, both chemotherapy and surgery are required. However, the high cost of treatment has placed a financial burden on his family, prompting an appeal for public support.

Friends and fellow musicians from the band scene have stepped forward to help raise funds for his medical expenses. 

To that end, a concert titled "Concert for Imran" is being organised, featuring performances by more than eight bands.

The event, organised by the Dhaka University Band Society, will take place on July 25 at the TSC auditorium, running from 3:00pm to 9:00pm. 

In addition to Mechanix, bands including Highway, Shonar Bangla Circus, Powersurge, Apekshik, Durgo, and RockSalt are set to perform.

Formed in 2006, Mechanix originally featured Aftabuzzaman Tridib (vocals), Rusho Khan (bass), SK Riaz (drums), and Tamzid Khan (guitar), with Imran joining as lead guitarist. He left the band in 2008 and has since remained inactive in the music scene.

 

