Odd Signature returns to stage with comeback concert

One year after a devastating road accident brought their musical journey to an abrupt halt, alternative rock band Odd Signature is set to make a long-awaited return to the concert stage.

The concert titled "Odd Signature: The Comeback", will be held on August 1 at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital and is scheduled to begin at 3pm.

The band had gone on an indefinite break following a fatal accident in August 2023, when a microbus carrying members of Odd Signature collided with a passenger bus in Narsingdi. The crash claimed the lives of Ahasan Tanvir Pial, the band's guitarist and vocalist, and Abdus Salam, their driver. Three other members were seriously injured. The tragedy left fans and the local music community in shock.

Despite recurring requests from fans on social media urging their return, the band had stayed away due to trauma and concerns from family members. However, in May 2025, Odd Signature quietly stepped back into the scene by releasing a new track, "Jagat Mancha", responding to the overwhelming support from listeners.

In an interview with Prothom Alo, Amitabh, the band's keyboardist and vocalist, confirmed the upcoming performance and hinted at surprises in store: "Although this will be a solo concert, a few guest artists will be joining us. Alongside our known tracks, we plan to debut some previously unreleased songs."

He also said that the band will introduce new members and share their roadmap for the future during the concert.

Formed in 2017, Odd Signature quickly established itself among Bangladesh's indie and alternative rock scene, especially popular with younger listeners. Their breakout track, "Amar Dehokhan", found resonance beyond the core fanbase, becoming a widely recognised tune. Songs like "Ghum", "Prostab", "Dushswapno", and "Mondo" further cemented their reputation for emotive, relatable songwriting and distinctive soundscapes.

The band's return is seen as more than just a performance. For many fans, it marks a symbolic act of resilience and remembrance—a tribute to the past, and a tentative but hopeful step into the future.

According to Amitabh, the upcoming show will not only honour the memory of the band's late members but also signal the beginning of a new chapter for Odd Signature.

Tickets for the concert are expected to go on sale next week, with more details to be announced via the band's official social media pages.