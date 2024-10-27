AR Rahman criticises AI in music, labels it 'evil'

Music
Photo: AFP

Acclaimed composer AR Rahman is the latest prominent figure in the music industry to voice concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) within the field. He has urged for limitations to be placed on the unchecked use of this technology.

During a recent interview with The Week, AR Rahman shared his thoughts on song remixes and reimaginations, voicing his disapproval of the trend. However, he emphasised that the misuse of AI poses an even greater concern. 

Rahman referred to AI as "evil" and highlighted the ethical implications, saying, "An even bigger evil is people misusing AI and not paying the composer even if they are borrowing his style. We need to bell this cat because it could lead to major ethical issues. People could lose jobs."

The composer acknowledged that while AI has its advantages, creating a melody still necessitates a "human heart and philosophical mind." Numerous artistes have utilised AI tools to reproduce songs in the voices of various singers, prompting discussions about ethics, copyright, and creative ownership.

Notably, Rahman employed AI to replicate the voices of deceased singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for the track "Thimiri Yezhuda" in "Lal Salam". However, the composer emphasised that he obtained permission from the singers' family members and provided compensation for their use.

Previously, singers Neeti Mohan and Kavita Krishnamurthy have expressed concerns regarding the misuse of AI tools in music. In an interview with HT City earlier this year, Neeti commented, "Yes, we do use technology and software (to enhance voices/music), but using AI to recreate a singer's voice who has passed away or using an existing singer's voice without their permission is illegal. I've heard that some legalities are being worked out so that it is not misused in the future. AI is depersonlising art. After a point, people will themselves know that it is not a good choice."

Rahman's latest projects feature the soundtracks for the Tamil film "Raayan" and Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila", both of which received acclaim and included hit songs. His future projects include "Chhava" and "Thug Life".

