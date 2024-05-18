Asif Akbar makes an appearance on BBC’s ‘Nadia Ali Show’

Bangladeshi musician Asif Akbar recently attended an event hosted by the international media giant BBC in the UK. He engaged in a lively conversation on "The Nadia Ali Show" at the BBC's London headquarters.

Sharing the news on Facebook yesterday, Asif wrote, "As a child, I would listen to BBC World News with my father by tuning into our three-band radio. Today, I had the pleasure of visiting the BBC World headquarters in London and appearing on 'The Nadia Ali Show'. Nadia Ali, a fellow Bangladeshi, is the sole representative from our country working at the BBC — a source of immense pride for us. We had a delightful cocktail conversation in both our mother tongue and English. It was a terrific experience at the BBC."

Asif Akbar embarked on a journey to London for the highly anticipated release of his latest song, "Chirodiner Jibon Shongini". The launching event took place on May 15 to mark the milestone in the Committee Hall of the House of Commons. The musician thus became the first Bangladeshi artiste to grace this esteemed venue with his music.

He performed this duet track with the renowned Indian singer Anuradha Paudwal there. The song, penned by Kabir Bakul and composed by Raja Kaasheff, has a gripping video directed by Soumitra Ghosh Emon.

England's Saba Bashir is featured in the video alongside Asif Akbar. These magnificent artistes have poured their blood and sweat into manifesting this song. "Chirodiner Jibon Shongini" is avaible on Asif Akbar's official YouTube channel.

Asif is slated to return home from London today. Upon his arrival, he will engage in the filming of his solo track, "The Last Don", helmed by Saikat Nasir. The singer notably recorded this song last April at the esteemed studio of India's Oscar-winning music director, AR Rahman. However, the artiste refrained from disclosing the film's title, the song belongs to, due to the restrictions imposed by the production company.

Following the shooting for "The Last Don", Asif is set to make a trip to Mumbai on May 25. Sources indicate that this time, he will be contributing to the soundtrack of yet another Bollywood production.