Asif Akbar on his way to debut in Bollywood

Bangladeshi singer Asif Akbar lately demonstrated his versatility by venturing into Bollywood songs. Recently, he journeyed to India and recorded a track at AR Rahman's KM Studio and Yash Raj Studio. Taking to social media, he excitedly announced his debut in the Indian film industry, although he kept the film's name under wraps.

He wrote on social media, "Alhamdulillah. I have graced the Bollywood film industry, proudly hoisting the flag of my beloved Bangladesh. With the greatness of the Almighty and boundless love, my journey continues ceaselessly."

Apart from Asif, several other Bangladeshi singers have also lent their voices to Bollywood films by singing Hindi songs. Notably, their songs have gained popularity. This proves time and again that music knows no bounds.

Runa Laila's name is at the top of the list of Bangladeshi playback singers in Bollywood. Runa first lent her voice to an item song in the 1976 film "Ek Se Badhkar Ek" composed by the famous music directors Kalyanji and Anandji.

Later, she collaborated with Bhupinder Singh to perform the song "Do Deewane Shaher Mein" for the film "Gharonda".

The song "Maar Gaye Re" from the film "Jaan-E-Bahaar" sung by Runa Laila with Mohammad Rafi gained popularity as well.

In addition to the aforementioned songs, Runa Laila also lent her voice to several other popular Bollywood tracks, including "O Mera Babu Chhail Chhabila" (1977), "Sapnon Ka Mandir" (1978), "Aye Dilwale Aao" (1980) and "Kaho Sakhi Kaho" (1982).

Andrew Kishore, a well-known Bangladeshi singer, was also recognised for his playback singing in Hindi movies, including compositions by the iconic R D Burman.

He entered Bollywood in 1986, offering his vocals for the Bengali-Indian collaboration "Shatru", helmed by Promod Chakraborty. The film's music was composed by none other than the renowned R D Burman, further elevating Andrew Kishore's involvement in the project.

Kishore's contribution to the film's soundtrack was significant, and his songs resonated with audiences across Bangladesh and India. While his Bollywood career was relatively brief, his involvement in "Shatru" marked a notable collaboration between two musical giants from Bangladesh and India.The songs "Suresh Chanda" and "Mein Teri Bismil Hu", penned by lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, captivated audiences with their heartfelt melodies and poignant lyrics.

Mahfuz Anam James, a Bangladeshi artiste, made his debut singing "Bheegi Bheegi Raton Mein" in the Bollywood movie "Gangster" in 2005. The track, composed by Pritam and directed by Anurag Basu, garnered immense popularity amongst audiences.

Following that success, James lent his vocals to tracks like "Alvida", "Rishte", and "Chal Chal Apne Ghar" in the movies "O Lamhe" (2006) and "Life in a Metro" (2007). He further showcased his talent by singing "Bebasi" for the film "Warning" in 2013.

Continuing the legacy set by James, another Bangladesh singer, Asif Akbar, has now carved out a niche for himself in Bollywood playback singing. Audiences are eagerly anticipating the release of his latest track.