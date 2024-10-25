Google Doodle celebrates iconic Indian singer KK

Google has commemorated the legacy of the late Krishnakumar Kunnath, affectionately known as KK, with a dedicated Doodle celebrating the beloved Indian playback singer.

Google Doodle, a playful twist on the company's logo, regularly showcases animations, games, or illustrations that spotlight holidays, events, anniversaries, and prominent figures.

Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, KK's voice and romantic ballads have immortalised him in Indian music history. His musical journey began after graduating from Kirori Mal College at Delhi University. Before turning fully to music, KK initially stepped into a marketing career, yet his passion for singing soon led him down a different path.

KK's breakthrough arrived in 1994, when a demo tape landed him a position performing commercial jingles, laying the groundwork for his rise in playback singing. By 1999, he had established himself in Bollywood with the soulful "Tadap Tadap" from "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," marking his powerful entry into the film industry.

That same year, his debut solo album "Pal" emerged, with songs like "Yaaron" quickly becoming anthems of friendship and nostalgia cherished across generations.

Throughout his career, KK's versatility and emotive performances resonated through a catalogue of over 500 Hindi songs and 200 regional tracks, recorded in languages such as Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. He also lent his voice to approximately 3,500 jingles across 11 languages, securing his reputation as one of India's most prolific playback singers.

KK was celebrated with numerous accolades, including six Filmfare Award nominations and two Star Screen Awards, recognising his remarkable ability to convey deep emotion through music.

Tragically, KK passed away following his final performance in Kolkata. To honour his contributions, a statue was established in the city, forever commemorating the impact he left on music lovers across India.