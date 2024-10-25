Idris Elba eyes relocation to Africa to support its film industry

Hollywood actor Idris Elba has shared plans to relocate to Africa within the next decade, aiming to strengthen the continent's film industry.

The 52-year-old star, known for his iconic roles in "The Wire" and "Luther," has roots in Ghana, through his mother, and Sierra Leone, through his father. Now, he's set on honouring this heritage by establishing film studios across Africa, starting with one in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and another in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking to the BBC, Elba said he intends to move within "the next five, 10 years, God willing." His goal, he noted, is to build an in-depth connection with the local film industry – a task he views as a "10-year process" that can only be achieved "in-country or on the continent."

Elba, who also envisions spending time in Freetown, Sierra Leone, explained, "I'm going to try and go where they are telling stories – that's really important."

He aims to support young Africans in portraying their own narratives on a global scale, countering stereotypes that often depict Africa through a negative lens.

In the interview with CNN, he remarked, "A lot of media is centred around 'negative depictions of Africa'. But the median age in Africa is 19; these young people are optimistic and deserve the chance to tell their own stories."

In August, the BBC announced that Elba's plans had won approval from Zanzibar officials, with the island's investment minister comparing its potential impact to that of "Hollywood, Nollywood or Bollywood."

Joking about the venture's possible name, the minister, Shariff Ali Shariff, said, "I'm not sure how we will call it in Zanzibar, whether Zollywood or Zawood."

Additionally, Elba has hinted at returning to his "Luther" roots, suggesting that new developments for his detective character may be underway.

