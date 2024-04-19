Barbra Streisand records new song for TV series 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'

Renowned singer and EGOT-winner Barbra Streisand has crafted a new song titled "Love Will Survive" for the upcoming Peacock television series "The Tattooist of Auschwitz." This announcement comes as Streisand's first-ever recording for a television series, reflecting her deep connection to the historical themes and modern relevance of the show.

The decision to create this song was motivated by Streisand's concern about the rising global issue of antisemitism. Streisand expressed that the song is a tribute to the six million lives lost during the Holocaust and a testament to the enduring power of love even in the darkest of times.

The composition of "Love Will Survive" is a collaborative effort, featuring Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer along with Kara Talve and Walter Afanasieff. Streisand's rendition is accompanied by the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by William Ross.

"The Tattooist of Auschwitz," adapted from Heather Morris' novel, features a stellar cast including Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak, and Jonas Nay.

The series revolves around the story of a Slovakian Jewish man who becomes a tattooist at Auschwitz and forms a deep connection with a woman during their time at the concentration camp. The narrative highlights their struggle to stay alive amidst unimaginable circumstances.

Streisand's new song will be released under Columbia Records on April 25, ahead of the series premiere on Peacock on May 2.