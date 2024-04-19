Nachiketa and Joy Shahriar team up for new song

Nachiketa and Joy Shahriar have collaborated on a new song titled "Arektibar Bacho," released today by Aajob Records. The song, penned by Tanbir Sajib and composed by Joy Shahriar, features a music video directed by Joy Shahriar himself, with cinematography by Joy Shahriar and Jahid Hassan.

Nachiketa expressed his admiration for Joy Shahriar, stating, "Joy is one of my favorite singer-songwriters. I have worked with him on several occasions before. This is the first time I sang to Tanbir Sajib's lyrics. He has written it beautifully. The song has come together really well, and I hope everyone enjoys it."

Tanbir Sajib shared his thoughts on the song, mentioning, "I have been writing songs for quite some time now. It's a dream come true to have my own song sung by a beloved artist. I have tried to capture the essence of time and convey messages of hope through the lyrics."

Joy Shahriar commented on the collaboration with Nachiketa, saying, "Nachiketa dada is one of my favorite artists. I always learn a lot whenever I work with him. I am very pleased with the outcome. I hope listeners will enjoy this song."

"Arektibar Bacho" is available for streaming on Spotify, and iTunes. The music video can be viewed on Joy Shahriar's YouTube channel.