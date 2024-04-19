Music
Taylor Swift drops secret double album via ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Photos: Taylor Swift's Facebook handle

Love and poetry converge as Taylor Swift unveils her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department" (TTPD), a creation she teased with a surprise announcement at the 2024 Grammys. This musical venture signals a daring new era, enveloped in a captivating black-and-white aesthetic reminiscent of tortured poets, inkwells, and midnight contemplations.

Swift's latest album has hit the airwaves, showcasing exciting collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. Now available for streaming on Apple Music, the album boasts tracks co-written by Swift and Jack Antonoff. 

With a laid-back synth arrangement and moderate tempo, the songs provide a perfect backdrop for Swift's ethereal vocals. The recurring chorus, adorned with a subtle echo, adds to the atmospheric allure of the album.

To surprise fans even further, the songstress additionally dropped a secret album several hours after the release of TTPD. Titled "TTPD: The Anthology", this secret new album consists of 15 extra songs.

The album "TTPD" consists of 16 tracks, featuring an additional four bonus tracks. Each version of "The Tortured Poets Department" is titled after one of these extra songs: "The Manuscript", The Bolter", "The Albatross", and "The Black Dog".

During a stop on her Eras tour in Melbourne, Taylor shared her profound experience of creating this new album with fans. She expressed, "The things I was going through, the things I was writing about, it kind of reminded me why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life. I've never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on 'Tortured Poets'."

