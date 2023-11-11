Nazrul’s granddaughter will not let anyone tarnish his legacy

Mistee Kazi, the granddaughter of National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, called for a strong protest against A R Rahman for allegedly disrespecting Nazrul's song "Karar oi Louho Kopat".

"I am a Bangladeshi citizen now. My grandfather, Kazi Nazrul, should not be dishonoured. It's not important who has distorted a song, but what matters is whose song they are presenting in this way! Kazi Nazrul Islam is the National Poet of Bangladesh, and an acclaimed poet worldwide as well."

Mistee Kazi, daughter of Kazi Sabyasachi (eldest son of Kazi Nazrul Islam) expressed objections during a press conference against arranged to raise concern regarding this matter.

On Saturday afternoon, a press conference was organised at the Kazi Nazrul Institute in the capital, where she stated that the song that inspired millions and motivated people to go to war, a historic song that everyone reveres, A R Rahman distorted it in a way that has deeply disappointed their family.

"When we, as members of our family, listened to this song, we lost our words, and repeatedly kept thinking what has he done to this song?" shared Mistee Kazi.

"Who did what, we don't need to see; who sang it off-key and who sang it in the original tune – we don't need to see. What we need to see is Kazi Nazrul Islam."

She also stated that along with expressing strong condemnation, it is now time to take a tough stance against such distortion of the melody. At this point, Mistee Kazi added, "Our beloved Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, takes a tough stance just as we do."

From the perspective of the poet's family, the present artistes asserted that it's not the time for criticism like 'a wrong tune was sung', it's time for protest and taking a stand.

Before this, artiste Salahuddin Ahmed had mentioned that the distortion or alteration of tunes is not something new. It has been happening for many years. Since the song "Karar Oi Louho Kopat" is highly esteemed, it has deeply affected our hearts. However, by expressing resistance to this distortion of the song today, many cultural workers have united, and protesting against this significant event.

The speakers at the press conference stated, "Nazrul and Rabindranath are the pride of Bangla music, literature and in the respective fields. We want to preserve them unaltered. Therefore, through this press conference, we want to address the director of 'Pippa' Raja Krishna Menon and the music director A R Rahman and request you to record the tune of this song again without any distortion."

According to them, if artistes unite and make this demand collectively without resorting to chaos, then it's possible to find a solution to the crisis that has arisen. Aiming that anyone else will become aware before taking any attempts to alter the tunes of Nazrul and Rabindranath, or any other artiste's work.

At the press conference, other noted personalities including Ziaul Haque, executive director of Kazi Nazrul Institute, AFM Hayatullah, chairman of the Trustee Board, and renowned Nazrul Sangeet exponents Khairul Anam Shakil, Sadia Afrin Mallick along with Nazrul researchers, artistes, enthusiasts, and admirers were also present.