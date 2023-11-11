Netizens can’t get enough of Anxiety: ‘Inside Out 2’ trailer breaks records

Disney's second instalment of the animated sensation, "Inside Out 2," has shattered records with its trailer release, making it the studio's biggest trailer launch yet. The preview of this sequel, delving into personified emotions, amassed an impressive 157 million views within 24 hours, toppling the previous record set by "Frozen 2" in 2019. Notably, TikTok contributed 78 million of those views.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 14, 2024, "Inside Out 2" continues Riley's journey as a teenager navigating complex emotions. It introduces Maya Hawke as the new character Anxiety alongside returning favourites Joy, Sadness, and Anger.

Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, expressed excitement over the overwhelming response, praising director Kelsey Mann for expanding the emotional world in the sequel.

"We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for 'Inside Out 2'. When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions — those little voices inside your head — there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film," said Pete.

He added, "We couldn't be more grateful to see the kind of response the trailer has received so far. Thank you to all who have checked it out, we can't wait for everyone to see the film when it comes to theatres next summer."