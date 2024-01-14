Most anticipated sequels of 2024

This year is shaping up to be a thrilling time for movie enthusiasts as some of the most beloved film franchises are set to return with highly anticipated sequels. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming tales, audiences are eagerly awaiting the cinematic journeys that will unfold on the big screen.

Here are some of the most exciting sequels coming ahead:

Dune: Part Two

This film shall see the return of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's follow-up to the classic sci-fi saga adaptation. While seeking revenge against those responsible for the destruction of his family, he confronts a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the entire universe. Much like the first adaptation, it promises a gripping exploration of sacrifice, destiny, and the profound consequences that come with possessing extraordinary foresight in a universe on the brink of chaos.

Joker: Folie à Deux

This is one of the most highly anticipated sequels in 2024. Following Todd Phillips' 2019 film, Joaquin Phoenix returns to the screen, reprising his Oscar-winning role as the infamous villain, Arthur Fleck. Joining the cast is Lady Gaga, portraying Dr Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist at Arkham Asylum. As she attempts to treat the Joker, played by Phoenix, her own descent into madness unfolds, giving rise to a new persona– Harley Quinn. While the film is speculated to be a musical, we can just say that it would definitely be worth the wait.

Deadpool 3

This brings back Ryan Reynolds as the irreverent superhero in a much-anticipated third instalment of the "Merc with a Mouth" series. The film also features Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, as the two unlikely allies join forces to take down a common enemy. While we do not know much about the plot, it is rumoured to include several former Marvel superhero actors from the 20th Century Fox era and is likely to be the character's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood & Honey 2

This follows the 2023 release of the horror-style reimagining of AA Milne's classic children's story. In the initial instalment, young Christopher Robin befriends anthropomorphic animals in the Hundred Acre Wood, leading to a dark turn when he leaves for college, leaving his friends to become savage creatures capable of committing violent acts. The sequel arrives almost precisely a year later, and will likely have Pooh hunting Christopher Robin for revenge, this time with a signature-style chainsaw.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

This unfolds as the fourth instalment in the rebooted Planet of the Apes series, continuing the narrative set in motion by the events of "War for the Planet of the Apes". With the Apes now established as the ruling class on Earth, they begin to organise into distinct groups and kingdoms. This sequel is set years after the "War" with a new threat emerging in the form of a zealous tyrant, "Kingdom" promises to deliver an exciting chapter in the franchise, exploring the challenges faced by the evolving ape civilisation.

Inside Out 2

This sequel arrives nearly a decade after the original Disney Pixar film and delves into the life of Riley navigating the challenges and complexities that come with adolescence. The film continues to explore Riley's inner world through her anthropomorphised emotions, each working to maintain balance and stability as she faces the ups and downs of her teenage life. Bringing back the original cast, the film also introduces a number of new characters, reflecting the evolution and increasing complexity of Riley's emotions.

Gladiator 2

This film picks up the epic tale nearly two decades after the release of the original film, where Russell Crowe portrayed the valiant Roman General, Maximus, seeking vengeance against the Emperor for the murder of his family. The sequel shifts its focus to Lucius, the son of Maximus' lover, navigating a world shaped by his predecessor's legacy. It also boasts a stellar cast, including Paul Mescal as Lucius, along with Pedro Pascal, Matt Lucas, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Connie Nielsen.

Mufasa: The Lion King

This serves as a captivating prequel to the live-action adaptation of "The Lion King". In this narrative, Rafiki recounts Mufasa's youth to Simba's daughter, Kiara, unveiling a previously unexplored chapter in the iconic tale. The film delves into Mufasa's early years, his rise to power, his complex relationship with his brother, and the journey that solidified his role as the revered King of the Pride Lands. This film is set to take the audience on a nostalgic journey back to the majestic savanna of Disney's most iconic character.