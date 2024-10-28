Timothée Chalamet makes surprise appearance at lookalike contest in New York

Timothée Chalamet delighted his fans with an unexpected appearance at a lookalike contest dedicated to him in New York. The event took place in Lower Manhattan, where the Hollywood star surprised attendees by showing up in person.

Photos and videos of Chalamet mingling with fans have quickly surfaced across social media, with fans expressing their joy and excitement over the chance to meet the star in such an unexpected setting.

Timothée arrived at the event accompanied by bodyguards, making a brief appearance to pose for photos alongside his lookalikes.

Fans at the event embraced the theme, dressing up as various characters the actor has portrayed, with many high-cheekboned, curly-haired attendees channeling his roles from "Wonka and Dune."

In a viral video circulating online, Chalamet is seen arriving with a smile, sporting a casual ensemble of a blue sweater, pants, and a cap. The "Dune" star completed the look with a neatly trimmed moustache.

According to a report by AP, the event kicked off at Washington Square Park, where Timothée lookalikes gathered and enjoyed themselves before the police intervened, instructing them to disperse.

The organisers were reportedly issued a US $500 fine for holding an "unauthorised costume contest." The situation escalated when one participant was escorted away in handcuffs, as noted in the report.

The lookalike contest

Flyers promoting the lookalike contest had been circulating around New York in recent days, promising a US $50 reward for the best Timothée Chalamet impersonation.

Paige Nguyen, a producer working with YouTube personality Anthony Po, who organised the event, shared with AP, "What began as a lighthearted joke quickly spiraled into chaos."

Initially, the group gathered at Washington Square Park, but after being asked to move, they relocated to a nearby playground. There, more than a dozen contestants took to a makeshift stage, vying for audience approval as they showcased their best Chalamet-inspired looks.

The contest concluded with 21-year-old Miles Mitchell being crowned the winner. Dressed in a vibrant purple Willy Wonka costume, Mitchell charmed the audience by playfully tossing candy from a briefcase, embodying the character with flair.

On the acting front, Timothée Chalamet is set to star in Marty Supreme, a sports biopic directed by Josh Safdie, where he will portray legendary ping pong player Marty Reisman.

Additionally, he will take on the role of a young Bob Dylan in James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown," slated for a December release. Chalamet's last major appearance was in "Dune: Part Two."