Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share glimpse of their Meitei wedding ceremony

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram officially tied the knot yesterday in a private ceremony in Imphal, Manipur. The couple's wedding pictures in their Instagram post, presently making the rounds on social media, reveal them choosing a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony.

Enthusiastic fans were eagerly anticipating to get a glimpse into Randeep and Lin's joyous day. Randeep was captured donning an all-white kurta and dhoti ensemble, complemented by a yellow headwear. In recent posts by PTI on X (formerly Twitter), he moved forward amidst other guests clad in white attire, with a smile on his face, while a band played music in the background. The same video featured Randeep standing in front of the entrance, where a ritual unfolded.

VIDEO | Bollywood actor @RandeepHooda, the groom, reaches wedding venue to tie the knot with his girlfriend Lin Laishram in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/CqRt06KF7q— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Lin looked exquisite in Manipuri attire, adorned in a white and pink saree coupled with a black blouse. Enhancing her look, she wore beautiful gold jewelry. Close relatives surrounded her, assisting with the elaborate attire as she made her way towards the wedding venue. Lin graciously smiled at the media during her walk.

Earlier, Randeep had interacted with the press to discuss details about his wedding, expressing, "I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's traditions. I look forward to the ceremony and experiencing my partner's culture. I just hope I don't make any mistakes," he said.

The actor also mentioned that as he enters this new phase of life, he has two desires — to have kids and to relish in abundance, "We have been talking about Manipuri culture for a long time. I am praying for a happy future filled with lots of kids and abundance. I love that we're taking our friendship forward and becoming family."

A few days ago, Randeep took to social media to officially announce the news of his wedding and wrote, "Taking a leaf out of the 'Mahabharata' where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends,"

He also revealed that a reception is scheduled for a later date in Mumbai. In a joint post with Lin, he expressed, "As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful."