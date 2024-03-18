Ed Sheeran holds private concert for Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent video circulating on social media, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan were seen together recreating the signature pose of the legendary actor.

The bond between the two continues to strengthen as another video has recently surfaced showcasing Ed's exclusive performance for the actor.

In the video shared by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on Sunday, Ed Sheeran can be seen serenading Shah Rukh Khan with his hit track "Perfect".

Ed Sheeran singing Perfect while sitting beside Shah Rukh Khan ✨️ pic.twitter.com/57lYar6s27— sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 17, 2024

Dressed in a white T-shirt, the musician strums his guitar while singing, as Shah Rukh sits beside him in a printed white shirt, quietly appreciating the music. The intimate setting suggests the performance took place at Torii Mumbai, the Bandra restaurant owned by Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan. Farah, Shah Rukh, and Gauri had recently hosted Ed at the restaurant and also posed for photographs with him.

Farah Khan captioned the now-deleted post, "Best of 2 concerts! Guess which was my favourite (black heart emoji) #voiceofanangel." Alongside Sheeran's private performance for Shah Rukh, Farah shared a mashup video featuring another clip from Sheeran's public performance at Mahalaxmi Race Course the previous night.

In the video, the artiste sings the same track while the audience illuminates the venue with smartphone lights. Farah also shared a picture from the concert featuring actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Sriram Nene, jokingly remarking about the couple's familiarity with Ed's songs.

Earlier in the week, the "Photograph" famed singer shared visuals on his Instagram showcasing his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen teaching Ed his signature pose, culminating in a warm embrace and kiss. "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together," Ed captioned the post.