Ed Sheeran joins Diljit Dosanjh for surprise onstage performance in Birmingham

At the Birmingham leg of Diljit Dosanjh's "Dil-Luminati Tour", the audience was in for a surprise when British artiste Ed Sheeran made an unexpected appearance.

Ed later shared a video from the event, explaining that he was repaying the gesture after the two collaborated onstage just six months prior.

The Birmingham concert, part of Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing tour, saw an electrifying reunion between him and Ed Sheeran, much to the delight of their fans. This surprise performance followed their initial collaboration in March, when Diljit joined Ed at his Mumbai show. Their latest onstage partnership quickly created a buzz across social media platforms.

On September 23, Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran treated fans to a joint Instagram reel, showcasing a standout moment from Diljit's Birmingham concert.

Sporting an all-white ensemble, Diljit energised the crowd with his classic Punjabi flair, enthusiastically announcing, "Ed Sheeran has arrived", sparking cheers from the audience. Ed soon followed, stepping on stage in a black T-shirt, dark grey joggers, and a pair of light orange sneakers.

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to share a video from the concert, captioning it, "Returning the favour to my brother Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Birmingham. The energy was incredible, thank you for having me!"

Photo: Collected

In the clip, Ed can be seen playing his guitar as he performs his hit song "Shape of You." Diljit soon joined him, much to the crowd's delight, mixing "Shape of You" with his popular track "Naina" from the film "Crew". The two artistes performed the mashup while seated together, finishing their set with a heartfelt hug.

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring his "Dil-Luminati Tour" to India this October. The highly anticipated tour will begin on October 26 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. After the Delhi show, he will perform in several other cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.