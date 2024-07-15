Canadian PM Trudeau joins Diljit Dosanjh on stage

Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:35 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 11:53 AM

Photo: Collected

Diljit Dosanjh has already made his presence felt in international media with his energetic performance and unique fashion sense. He has huge fan followings in Canada and it seems like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might also be a fan of his songs. 

The Punjabi singer has a list of accords enlisted under his name. He gained major attention in the US with performances on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon", a historic appearance at Coachella, and the success of his Punjabi romantic comedy "Jatt & Juliet 3" at the North American box office. Now, he is turning his focus to Canada.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Diljit Dosanjh made history by selling out the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

 

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau attended the event at the Rogers Centre where Diljit was set to perform. 

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Diljit wrote, "Diversity is Canada's strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to witness history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!"

Diljit shared a video of Trudeau at the venue, where he can be seen shaking hands with the Punjabi singer.

Trudeau, dressed in a white t-shirt and brown trousers, met Diljit before the show. Diljit, wearing a yellow striped shirt and a red turban, was thrilled to meet the Canadian PM, and they shared a hug. Trudeau also met with Diljit's team and crew, joining them in cheering the singer's trademark line, "Punjabi aa gaye oye" (Punjabis are here).

Remarkably, nearly 50,000 people attended Diljit's concert at the Rogers Centre on Saturday. This event was the final stop of his Dil-Luminati tour, which concluded in Toronto

