Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Indian artiste to appear on Billboard Canada

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has made history by becoming the first Indian artiste to appear on the cover of Billboard Canada's print edition. This milestone coincides with the launch of Billboard Canada's inaugural issue, featuring exclusive highlights from Dosanjh's "Dil-Luminati" tour, a defining moment both in his career and for Indian artistes breaking into the North American music industry.

On Saturday (October 19), Billboard Canada's official Instagram account shared this announcement, unveiling the cover images of Dosanjh. The post captioned, "Diljit Dosanjh is set to make global history as the first Indian artiste to be spotlighted across the pages of a special edition of Billboard, marking a monumental moment for the renowned publication."

They further announced that the special edition will feature exclusive photos, an in-depth interview, and behind-the-scenes stories from the "Dil-Luminati" tour. Additionally, a limited number of signed copies will be made available for purchase. The cover unveiling took place during Dosanjh's concert in London.

Following the announcement, fans flooded the comments section with excitement. One user expressed, "Diljit is giving us the representation we've long waited for!" while another shared, "He's making history and making us proud with every move."

The singer has spent the past several weeks touring across the United States and Europe, captivating audiences with his performances. With his international leg wrapping up, he's now preparing to kick off the Indian segment of his "Dil-Luminati tour" in late October.

The Indian tour will begin on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. After his performance in the capital, Dosanjh will take the stage in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati, bringing his electrifying show to fans across the country.

In addition to his music career, the actor-singer is expanding his presence in the film industry. He recently confirmed his role in "Border 2," the highly anticipated sequel, where he will star alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The film, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is expected to begin filming in November. Dosanjh has also teamed up with global musician Pitbull for the title track of the upcoming movie "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3".