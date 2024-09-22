Coldplay announces third Mumbai show due to ‘phenomenal demand’

Their “Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025” is going to kick off in Melbourne, Australia, on October 30, 2024, and will conclude in London, UK, on August 31, 2025, with a grand finale at Wembley Stadium.

In response to overwhelming fan demand, British rock band Coldplay has added a third Mumbai concert to their "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025".

The newly announced show, set for January 21, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, follows fan frustration over long waits and server crashes during ticket sales for the first two dates.

The band made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets are on sale at 2pm IST today."

Coldplay had already scheduled performances on January 18 and 19 at the same venue. However, ticket sales for those shows, which opened on Sunday at 12pm (IST) via the platform BookMyShow, were met with technical difficulties. Within minutes, fans flooded social media with complaints of the platform crashing, leaving many stuck in virtual queues. Hashtags like #Coldplay, #BookMyShow, and #Crashed trended on X as thousands of users posted screenshots of frozen screens and extensive waitlists.

Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today, at https://t.co/4CTfg2kbGU pic.twitter.com/ScYDrRkDIc — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 22, 2024

According to BookMyShow, ticket prices ranged from Rs 2,500 (US $30) to Rs 12,500 (US $150), with VIP lounge access priced at Rs 35,000 (US $420).

The high traffic resulted in delays, with many fans unable to access tickets well past the 12:15pm (IST) opening. The waitlist reportedly exceeded 842,000 users at one point, prompting the platform to post a message apologising for the delays: "Because of heavy traffic, the queue is moving slower than expected. Thank you for your patience!"

In response to the situation, some fans shared tips on X, suggesting refreshing the page to move faster through the queue. Others pointed out that third-party platforms were reselling Coldplay tickets at inflated prices, further frustrating fans.

"Dear @coldplay, fans in India are struggling to get tickets on @Bookmyshow_live with waitlists over 300k, but platforms like Viagogo are selling them at inflated prices. #coldplayindia #BookMyShow," one user tweeted.

Despite the initial difficulties, BookMyShow restored its service within an hour, allowing ticket sales to resume. However, many fans remained wary of the technical issues that had plagued the process.

This tour marks Coldplay's first return to India in eight years. The band last performed in Mumbai in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival. Their "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" is going to kick off in Melbourne, Australia, on October 30, 2024, and will conclude in London, UK, on August 31, 2025, with a grand finale at Wembley Stadium.