The Batman beyond the cape: Christian Bale's quotes to live by

American Psycho. The Dark Knight. Ford v Ferrari — English actor Christian Bale has cemented himself as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood today, with fans and critics alike admiring his astonishing acting range.

The Academy Award winning actor started his career at a young age with his breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg's film, Empire of the Sun (1987), at the age of 13. Showing an unbreakable dedication to his roles throughout all of his films, there is no doubt everyone can learn a few lessons from his inspiring rise to fame.

Here are 5 wise quotes from the man himself!

"I find something fascinating about the quiet man in the background who has no desire to be the centre of attention."

In a world where the loud and popular folk are praised for their fiery confidence, we often forget the true power of silence and observation. Although it may seem that being an introvert is a disadvantage in a bustling world, having the strength to witness the atmosphere around you and create an impact without ever being seen is a skill only few can master.

Introverted minds find numerous ways to blend into society and grab the attention of the people around them in the most mysterious ways. Perhaps, it's the pin-drop silence of a wise soul that captivates the crowd.

Here, Bale acknowledges the true power that comes with being quiet and reserved. It's no surprise that someone who is in the spotlight at all times would come to find individuals of the exact opposite so enticing. Truly, the quiet man is one that many should grow to admire.

"I do like taking stuff seriously that a lot of people look at as nonsense. I enjoy the insanity of that. And I like the commitment that is needed for that."

Sometimes the mind can get lost in nihilism causing our view of the world to become severely dull. The meaningless void in our hearts can grow into something not so friendly. This may cause us to overlook the beauty in things society may deem as mere rubbish.

Whether it be comedy, satire, or a string of random ideas, being able to sit back, relax, and genuinely cherish the smallest things around us is sure to bring happiness. Bale also expresses the dedication required to put oneself in another's shoes; the work that it takes to look at someone else's perspective.

What may appear to be a useless sitcom to one may be a deep insight into the hardships of life to another. So, take a step back and analyse the things around you, especially the media you consume.

"I started my career without fans."

In the race of life, everyone starts as a novice. Even prodigies had to work for their endlessly pouring success. We tend to believe that our journey to fame and success will be an easy one, especially at the very beginning with a small crowd.

The truth is that the path to the top can be lonely. Although support from friends and family is always expected, building a community from scratch is not something that can be done so quickly.

Even for such a renowned actor like Bale, his journey to fame started small, his talent and versatility eventually scoring him a large audience, which has now grown to millions who look up to his major roles.

This motivating one-liner reminds us that success is not built in a short time; it must be sought with time and built with care. Not everyone can be Batman!

"Life is not stable. There is a great strength that comes from not being shocked or scared by upheavals."

It's easy to look at the people around us and assume they probably have it easier than us. But the reality is that life is a challenge for everyone, regardless of their background.

Another false dichotomy is the idea of being emotional or not emotional at all. An example of this is the admiration of Patrick Bateman, the character played by Bale in Mary Harron's American Psycho (2000). Many have grown fond of the character's conceited and callous nature, something which Bale himself has stated he severely dislikes.

The biggest form of maturity and power comes with admitting weakness in dire times and taking it in confidently. Accepting defeat and learning from it is a more honourable act than putting on a façade of coldness.

"Art is something to be proud of. Art is no compromise."

Respect for the arts is quite often tossed to the side by most of society. In a world where millions compete to become the next doctors and engineers, the mere idea of someone rejecting that notion and instead turning to the creatives can be seen as appalling to some.

But what most fail to realise is that the world around us is art. Life itself is art. The beauty of creativity should be cherished and respected. Whether it be music, films, or writing, the effort and dedication that is put into brainstorming and creating art is something to be truly admired.

If you are someone creative, take Bale's inspiring words as a form of motivation. If anything, we must all develop our creative side to make not just our lives brighter, but the world around us too.