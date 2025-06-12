Fazlur Rahman Babu scores Eid hat-trick With three film releases

Renowned actor and six-time National Film Award winner Fazlur Rahman Babu made a powerful Eid comeback with three film releases: "Taandob", "Insaaf", and "Neelchokro".

In Raihan Rafi's "Taandob", Babu plays a senior police officer, a role that has earned praise from audiences. "The response has been amazing," he told The Daily Star, expressing optimism about the revival of Dhallywood. "Audiences are returning to theatres in droves—something we haven't seen in years."

He also stars in Sanjoy Somadder's "Insaaf" as the father of Sariful Razz's character. "It's a heartfelt role—a modest policeman dreaming of a better future for his son," the actor shared. He had previously worked with Somadder in television, but this marked their first cinematic collaboration.

In Mithu Khan's "Neelchokro", Babu appears alongside Arifin Shuvoo as a father again, this time in a socially resonant story. "The character is emotional and will touch many hearts," he noted.

Reflecting on the hat-trick, Babu said, "It feels great. All three roles are very different, and I hope audiences are enjoying them."