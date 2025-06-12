TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:24 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:28 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Fazlur Rahman Babu scores Eid hat-trick With three film releases

Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:24 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:28 PM
Shah Alam Shazu
Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:24 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:28 PM
Fazlur Rahman Babu scores Eid hat-trick With three film releases
Photo: Collected

Renowned actor and six-time National Film Award winner Fazlur Rahman Babu made a powerful Eid comeback with three film releases: "Taandob", "Insaaf", and "Neelchokro".

In Raihan Rafi's "Taandob", Babu plays a senior police officer, a role that has earned praise from audiences. "The response has been amazing," he told The Daily Star, expressing optimism about the revival of Dhallywood. "Audiences are returning to theatres in droves—something we haven't seen in years."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also stars in Sanjoy Somadder's "Insaaf" as the father of Sariful Razz's character. "It's a heartfelt role—a modest policeman dreaming of a better future for his son," the actor shared. He had previously worked with Somadder in television, but this marked their first cinematic collaboration.

In Mithu Khan's "Neelchokro", Babu appears alongside Arifin Shuvoo as a father again, this time in a socially resonant story. "The character is emotional and will touch many hearts," he noted.

Reflecting on the hat-trick, Babu said, "It feels great. All three roles are very different, and I hope audiences are enjoying them."

Related topic:
Fazlur Rahman Babuthree film releasesEid comeback
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Toofan’ packs theatres in Malaysia with 25 daily screenings

‘Toofan’ packs theatres in Malaysia with 25 daily screenings

9m ago
Fazlur Rahman Babu to portray Polan Sarkar in ‘Solte’

Polan Sarkar’s philosophy drew me to ‘Solte’: Fazlur Rahman Babu

1m ago
Everyone praised ‘Mastul’: Fazlur Rahman Babu from Moscow International Film Festival

Everyone praised ‘Mastul’: Fazlur Rahman Babu from Moscow International Film Festival

1m ago

Unpacking ‘840’: Tisha and Marzuk get dangerously candid

5m ago
Shobnom Bubly and Ador Azad gear up for ‘Pinik’

Shobnom Bubly and Ador Azad gear up for ‘Pinik’

6m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘তারেক রহমানের যেকোনো দিন দেশে ফিরতে কোনো অসুবিধা নেই’

‘বাংলাদেশের নাগরিক যদি ওদের দেশে থাকে, তাহলে আমরা অবশ্যই নিবো। কিন্তু তারা প্রপার চ্যানেলে আসতে হবে।’

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|হাসপাতাল

জাতীয় চক্ষু বিজ্ঞান ইনস্টিটিউটের বহির্বিভাগ সেবা চালু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে