‘Paladin Resurrection’ marks new venture into international cinema

Efforts to introduce Bangladeshi cinema onto the global stage have been ongoing, with numerous endeavours by filmmakers ranging from Ananta Jalil to Abdul Aziz, aiming to transcend festival dependency and gain recognition in the international arena. Joining this pursuit is Bangladeshi filmmaker, producer, and actor Sohail Hayder, who is venturing into international cinema with his latest film, "Paladin Resurrection".

Collaborating with international filmmaker Patrick Garcia, Sohail has co-produced the international film "Paladin Resurrection". The movie features performances from acclaimed Bangladeshi actors such as Abul Hayat, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and Joyraj, alongside actors from Africa and Thailand.

Sohail Hayder, who resides in South Africa, not only co-produced but also played a central role in the film. The movie is expected to be viewed in 70% English and 30% Bangla, ensuring accessibility to audiences worldwide.

Addressing concerns about language complexity for Bangladeshi viewers, Sohail Hayder assured that "Paladin Resurrection" will mark a new direction for Bangladeshi cinema in the global market. He added, "There should be no worries about the language; it's the era of globalisation. We have made a cinema that mixes English and Bangla. Great artists from Africa and notable actors from Bangladesh like Abul Hayat and Fazlur Rahman Babu have worked on this film. I am optimistic about the outcome."

Describing the film as a complete action thriller, the producer revealed, "After Netflix bought content from various countries, we decided to stream 'Paladin Resurrection' with them. Since we aim to cater to audiences from Africa and Bangladesh, we will announce the release soon after finalising all details."

Sohail Hayder has organised a trailer unveiling event for "Paladin Resurrection" on Wednesday evening (March 6) at a restaurant in the capital with the film's cast and crew.

Responding to speculations about whether the film was inspired by any events from Major Sinha's life, Sohail Hayder clarified, "No, there is no connection between Major Sinha's real-life incidents and this film. However, certain characteristics of Major Sinha, such as being rebellious personality and his way of thinking, can be found in the main character of the film."

Fazlur Rahman Babu, who portrayed a character in the film, shared his shooting experience. He said, "The shooting for this film took place a long time ago. It was shot in various locations in Bangladesh and abroad. Two foreign actors were present, one from Thailand and the other from Africa. It was a new experience for me to work on this project."