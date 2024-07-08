Sharmili Ahmed was an artiste of great integrity: Abul Hayat

Renowned for her exceptional talent, Sharmili Ahmed captivated audiences with her performances in countless plays and acclaimed films. Notably, she starred in the country's first-ever serial drama and left an indelible mark with her role in the film "Abirbhab", which features the song "Sathti Ronger Majhe".

A veteran actress, Sharmili Ahmed graced numerous Bengali films with her talent, including titles like "Dahan", "Alingon", "Rupali Saikate", "Bashundhara", "Bikkhobh", "Suorani Duorani", "Hangor Nodi Grenade".

Today, July 8, marks the death anniversary of the beloved actress Sharmili Ahmed. Both she and Abul Hayat, recipients of the Ekushey Padak, have been lauded for their outstanding performances in numerous dramas. In a recent interview with The Daily Star, Abul Hayat fondly remembered his late co-artiste.

Abul Hayat remarked, "Sharmili Ahmed was the epitome of simplicity, both as a person and as an artiste. We shared the stage in numerous plays, and she performed under my direction on several occasions. She always adhered to the director's vision, never straying from what was required. This innate respect for her ideals was one of her defining qualities. It's rare to encounter someone of her calibre, both in talent and character. Hence, I often emphasise her as a truly straightforward artiste."

"Sharmili Ahmed was an artiste of great integrity, performing with an instinctive flair that made her a consummate professional. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call her a true artiste. Throughout her life, she dedicated herself solely to acting. For her, acting was not just a profession but her true passion," he added.

Today marks her departure, a poignant reminder of the legacy she leaves behind. "As a fellow artiste, I believe her memory will endure, cherished by both colleagues and audiences alike. Her exceptional acting will be remembered, yet her absence creates a void that is deeply felt. We can only wonder when, or if, this void will ever be filled again."

Her most remarkable trait was her kindness. Sharmili Ahmed was a humble and loving individual, extending her affection and respect to everyone, regardless of age or status. This genuine warmth earned her the respect of many. Colleagues affectionately referred to her as "mother" or "aunt", reflecting the deep impact she had on their lives. Such profound admiration and love are rare for an artiste, and this remains one of her greatest achievements.

"As a fellow artiste, the loss of such a remarkable talent brings profound sorrow. While it's true that, in time, we all may be forgotten and we, too, will no longer be here, this is the inevitable law of life. However, her legacy will live through her work. Future generations will witness her performances and remember her. This is a silver lining," said Abul Hayat.

He reminisced, "She affectionately called me "Hayat bhai", and I referred to her as "Bhabi" because her husband, an engineer, was my senior. Our years of acting together were marked by harmony and mutual respect; we never had any disagreements or conflicts. Sharmili Ahmed was never one to be petty or prideful. She was genuinely a good-hearted person."

"Sharmili Ahmed, Dilara Zaman, Dolly Zahur, and I shared a bond like family, performing together for many years. Her departure left a void among us. I pray for her soul's eternal peace," expressed the veteran actor, adding, "On the day of her departure, I offer my heartfelt tribute to her memory."