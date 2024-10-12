TV & Film
Veteran actor Jamal Uddin Hossain no more

Photo: Collected

Veteran television actor Jamal Uddin Hossain passed away at the age of 81, in the early hours of this morning in Calgary, Canada.

Actor and theater director Shamsul Alam Bakul confirmed the news to The Daily Star, from the United States. In his statement, he shared, "Jamal Uddin Hossain had been unwell. Today, we lost him. His contributions to the world of television and stage drama in Bangladesh will forever be remembered."

Jamal Uddin Hossain had been living in the United States for a long time. A few days ago, while visiting his son in Canada, he fell ill. He was then taken to the hospital, where it was reported that he had contracted pneumonia.

He was associated with the renowned stage drama organisation, Nagorik Natya Sampradaya, for many years. His wife, Rowshan Ara Hossain, is also a distinguished actress.

His son, Tashfin Hossain, is a professor at a university in Canada, while his daughter resides in the United States.

After leaving Nagorik Natya Sampradaya, he went on to establish the Nagorik Natyangan Ensemble. He was also a presidium member of the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation. Jamal Uddin Hossain acted in many popular dramas on BTV and directed numerous stage plays.

Some of the notable stage plays he directed in Dhaka include  "Chand Baniker Pala", "Khachar Bhitor Achin Pakhi", "Raja Rani", "Bibi Shaheb", and "Jugolbondi".

Born on October 14, 1943, the esteemed actor Jamal Uddin Hossain, a recipient of the prestigious Ekushey Padak, is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. 

Jamal Uddin Hossain
