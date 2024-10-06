Salman Shah's biopic shelved as his mother voices objections

The much-anticipated biopic on late Dhallywood superstar Salman Shah, directed by veteran filmmaker Chotku Ahmed, has been shelved following objections raised by the actor's mother, Neela Chowdhury.

Chotku revealed that Neela, who currently resides in London, called him to request that he stop production on the biopic, tentatively titled "Swapner Rajkumar."

The director said to the media, "I had just finished writing the script for 'Swapner Rajkumar' and was assembling a team to cast new actors from different districts across the country. That's when Neela Chowdhury asked me to halt the project."

Chotku explained, "Neela had issued a legal notice long ago, asking everyone to refrain from making movies, dramas, or other projects based on Salman Shah. Following her recent objection, I've decided to put the project on hold. However, she hasn't specified exactly why she's against the film."

Regarding the matter, the late actor's mother, Neela Chowdhury clarified her side of the story, stating, "It's been 28 years since my son passed away, and I don't believe making movies, dramas, or songs about him is appropriate. Our family has always opposed these efforts, and we've even issued a legal notice. These things just shouldn't be done."

Salman Shah was born on September 19, 1971, at his maternal grandparents' house in Daria Para, Sylhet. He died on September 6, 1996, but within just four years of working in the industry in the early 1990s, he became a legend in Bangladeshi cinema.

During Salman's recent birth anniversary, Chotku shared his plans to make the biopic, highlighting various aspects of the actor's career and personal life. The director is best known for his film "Sotter Mrittu Nei" — one of the Salman starrer hits.

Chotku said the biopic was a passion project inspired by the late filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan, who had discovered Salman and launched the actor's career. "Sohan was the one who brought Salman (also known as Emon) into the spotlight. He turned Emon into Salman Shah — a household name in Bangladesh."

"Sohan always wanted to make a film about Salman's life and career. Since he's no longer with us, I took it upon myself to fulfil his dream. All my plans were in place, and I was ready to start filming once we finalised the casting," Chotku explained.

For the role of Salman Shah and other key characters, Chotku had planned to cast young actors. "We wanted to find artistes who idolise Salman and still consider him an icon. We were looking for people who truly understand his legacy," he added.

Salman Shah made his big-screen debut alongside actress Moushumi in the blockbuster hit "Keyamot Theke Keyamot" in 1993, under Sohan's direction. The film solidified the on-screen duo's popularity in the Dhallywood industry. Though Salman starred in only 27 films, 13 among them featured another beloved pairing—Salman and actress Shabnur.

Before entering the film industry, Salman married Samira Haque. His untimely death on September 6, 1996, shocked the nation. His body was found at his Eskaton residence in Dhaka, and his father, Kamaruddin Ahmed Chowdhury, filed a case, claiming his son was murdered. To this day, Salman Shah's death remains a mystery to his devoted fans.