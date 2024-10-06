No one lives forever, I want to be remembered fondly: Masud Ali Khan at 95

"I have no regrets. I don't dwell on what I couldn't achieve. Instead, I'm grateful for what I have," said Ekushey Padak awardee Masud Ali Khan in an interview with The Daily Star two years ago.

Today, we celebrate the 95th birthday of the esteemed actor Masud Ali Khan. As he reaches this milestone, friends and colleagues from the industry have sent their heartfelt wishes, honouring his remarkable journey.

Born in Manikganj, Masud Ali Khan began his acting career at just 10, performing in the stage play "Rana Pratap Singh". He was a long-time member of Bangladesh's first theatre troupe, Drama Circle, and balanced acting with his regular job. Over the years, he starred in notable plays like "Rokto Korobi", "Raja O Rani", "Bohipir", and "Oedipus". In 1965, he appeared in "Tasher Desh" at Bangla Academy and also took on directing roles in theatre.

In his illustrious career, he has made his mark in every entertainment medium such as theatre stage, radio, television, and films. He was honoured with the Ekushey Padak for his immense contribution to cinema in 2023.

For over a decade, Masud Ali Khan has stepped away from acting due to declining health and age-related issues.

Some of his remarkable television works are — "Kothao Keu Nei", "Eishob Dinratri", "Ekjannoborti", "Poush Phaguner Pala", "Kul Nai Kinar Nai", and "Ghor".

In 1964, Masud Ali Khan made his film debut in the black-and-white classic "Nodi O Nari". He later appeared in the beloved children's film "Dipu Number 2". Among his notable cinematic works are "Dui Duari" and "Shongkhonil Karagar", regarded as some of his finest performances.

Eminent theatre personality Mamunur Rashid wished Masud Ali Khan on his birthday, saying, "Masud Ali Khan is a true gentleman and an extremely talented actor. He is one of the pioneers of acting, dedicating his entire life to the craft. My love and respect go to him."

Noted actor Tariq Anam Khan praised Masud Ali Khan as an exceptionally talented performer, stating, "His performances have always mesmerised everyone. I have rarely encountered an actor as humble as him."

Renowned director and actor Salahuddin Lavlu expressed his good wishes for Masud Ali Khan's health, saying, "He is a gifted artiste. I grew up watching his performances and had the opportunity to work with him on my directorial project. I sincerely pray for his good health and hope he enjoys many more years."

As he approaches the age of 95, Masud Ali Khan reflects deeply on life. When he recently spoke to The Daily Star about his desires and achievements, the actor said, "People's desires never really end. I've grown old, and now I have nothing more to ask for. There's just one wish—I hope people remember me as a good person. That's all I want. There's nothing greater than being a good human being."

In conclusion, he added, "Many of my peers are no longer alive, and I, too, will not be here for long. None of us will remain. Nevertheless, sending my heartfelt gratitude to everyone."