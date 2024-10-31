Tributes pour in for Masud Ali Khan

Veteran actor Masud Ali Khan, a founding member of Bangladesh's pioneering theatre group Drama Circle, enchanted audiences across stage, screen, television, and radio, leaving a lasting impression on each medium. His career spanned decades, with countless roles that transcended time and captured the hearts of many. Recognised for his immense contributions, he was awarded numerous accolades, including the prestigious Ekushey Padak and the Meril Prothom Alo Lifetime Achievement Award, establishing his status as a legend in Bangladeshi acting.

Masud Ali Khan passed away peacefully at his residence on Green Road today afternoon, leaving behind a legacy woven with memorable performances that will live on in the hearts of his admirers.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Among his most celebrated works was the BTV drama "Kul Nai Kinar Nai", where he shared the screen with beloved actors Asaduzzaman Noor, Afzal Hossain, and Suborna Mustafa. His film debut in "Nadi O Nari" marked a pivotal moment in his career, with his portrayal of Asgar under Sadiq Khan's direction earning him widespread acclaim and establishing him as a cherished name in cinema. For over five decades, he entertained audiences with films like "Jonakir Alo", "Dipu Number 2", "Matir Moina", "Dui Duari", "Molla Barir Bou", and "Shongkhonil Karagar". His role as a teacher in "Dipu Number 2" endeared him to children and young audiences alike.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The legendary artiste became a household name through his unforgettable roles in serial dramas like "Kothao Keu Nei" and "Ei Sob Din Ratri". He also appeared in popular series such as "Ekanno Borti", "69", and "Poush Phaguner Pala", alongside countless one-hour dramas. As a founding member of Drama Circle, he starred in many of their landmark productions, including "Rokto Korobi", "Raja O Rani", "Bohipeer", and "Oedipus", showcasing his versatility and commitment to theatre.

He began his journey on stage at the tender age of 10, making his debut in "Rana Pratap Singh". His legacy, as recounted by his friends and colleagues, reflects a life devoted to his craft, filled with cherished memories and deep respect from those he worked with.

Reflecting on his immense impact, Ekushey Padak-winning actor Mamunur Rashid said, "Masud Ali Khan is our heritage, a significant part of theatre history in this country. His contributions are immense. I have known him for a long time; he once lived in Karachi before returning to Bangladesh and joining Drama Circle. We performed in many plays together, and his passion for acting has always inspired me. My deepest respects go to him."

Mamunur Rashid. Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Another Ekushey Padak-winning artiste Abul Hayat shared, "Masud Ali Khan was a guiding light in our theatrical journey. A man of refinement and true gentility, he embodied the essence of goodness. If a school for natural acting existed, he would undoubtedly be among its most distinguished alumni. The news of his passing weighs heavily on my heart. One by one, our seniors depart, and their absence is felt profoundly."

Abul Hayat. Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Actor Keramat Moula reminisced, "I met Masud Ali Khan in the 1960s at Drama Circle, where we celebrated the Rabindra centenary together and acted in productions like "Rokto Korobi", "Taser Desh", "Raja-Rani", "Oedipus", and "Manchitra". He was warm-hearted and treated me, though younger, like a brother. Such individuals are indeed rare."

Keramot Moula. Photo: Alif Rifat/ Courtesy

Tariq Anam Khan also expressed his heartfelt sentiments, sharing, "We have lost an extraordinarily gifted actor, a true gem. My respect, love, and admiration for him run deep. He was a remarkable artiste from whom I learned invaluable lessons. His respect for others and his love for acting illuminated every stage he graced, as he devoted his life to his art. Today, as we bid him farewell, we will carry the memories of his immense contributions to theatre in our hearts. He shaped the very landscape of our artistic heritage. May the Almighty grant him a place in Jannah."

Tariq Anam Khan Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Masud Ali Khan is survived by his wife and two children. He will be laid to rest on Friday after Jummah prayers in his ancestral village of Paril, Singiar upazila, Manikganj district. His legacy endures through the countless memories, roles, and inspirations he leaves behind—a legacy that will forever be remembered and cherished in the theatre and film industry.