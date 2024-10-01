TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Oct 1, 2024 05:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 05:50 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Masud Ali Khan returns home from hospital, seeks prayers

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Oct 1, 2024 05:32 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 05:50 PM
Masud Ali Khan returns home from hospital, seeks prayers
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Veteran actor Masud Ali Khan was recently admitted to a hospital due to age-related health complications. After receiving treatment for 24 days in a hospital in the capital, he has now returned home.

The Ekushey Padak-winning artiste has been away from acting for quite some time. A founding member of the country's first theatre troupe, Drama Circle, his contributions to stage, television, film, and radio are invaluable. Through his performances in many timeless productions, he has earned widespread admiration from audiences.

In a recent conversation with The Daily Star, the actor shared an update on his health. "I was in the hospital for quite a while, but I've now returned home. I request everyone to keep me in their prayers," he said.

Read more

93-year-old Masud Ali Khan has no regrets

His wife shared that, in addition to diabetes, Masud Ali Khan is battling several other health conditions. She, too, asked for prayers from his well-wishers.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The esteemed artiste gained widespread recognition for his performance in the BTV drama "Kul Nai Kinar Nai". He made his film debut with "Nodi O Nari" and has since appeared in numerous films, including "Jonakir Alo", "Dipu Number Two", "Matir Moina", "Dui Duari", and "Mollabarir Bou".

He also became a household name through his roles in the iconic drama series "Kothao Keu Nei" and "Eishob Din Ratri". Additionally, he appeared in popular series like "Ekannoborti", "69", and "Poush Phaguner Pala".

Related topic:
Masud Ali KhanEkushey Padak winning actor
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

93-year-old Masud Ali Khan in tears after meeting co-actors

1y ago
8 cultural personalities to receive Ekushey Padak 2023

8 cultural personalities to receive Ekushey Padak 2023

1y ago
Remembered my wife after hearing about Ekushey Padak: Masud Ali Khan

Remembered my wife after hearing about Ekushey Padak: Masud Ali Khan

1y ago
Masud Ali Khan honoured with Meril-Prothom Alo Lifetime Achievement award

Masud Ali Khan honoured with Meril-Prothom Alo Lifetime Achievement award

4m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে কলেজ শিক্ষককে পিটিয়ে হত্যা, খাগড়াছড়িতে ১৪৪ ধারা

‘সেখানে পুলিশ ও প্রশাসন উপস্থিতিতে আমরা মেয়েটিকে ওই শিক্ষকের রুম থেকে উদ্ধার করি। মেয়েটি জানায় যে ওই শিক্ষক তাকে আটকে রেখে ধর্ষণ করেছেন। তখন বিক্ষুব্ধ শিক্ষার্থীরা ওই শিক্ষকের ওপর চড়াও হয় এবং তাকে...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

জাপার সাবেক এমপি শরিফুল ও সাবেক মন্ত্রিপরিষদ সচিব কবিরের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে