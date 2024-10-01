Masud Ali Khan returns home from hospital, seeks prayers

Veteran actor Masud Ali Khan was recently admitted to a hospital due to age-related health complications. After receiving treatment for 24 days in a hospital in the capital, he has now returned home.

The Ekushey Padak-winning artiste has been away from acting for quite some time. A founding member of the country's first theatre troupe, Drama Circle, his contributions to stage, television, film, and radio are invaluable. Through his performances in many timeless productions, he has earned widespread admiration from audiences.

In a recent conversation with The Daily Star, the actor shared an update on his health. "I was in the hospital for quite a while, but I've now returned home. I request everyone to keep me in their prayers," he said.

His wife shared that, in addition to diabetes, Masud Ali Khan is battling several other health conditions. She, too, asked for prayers from his well-wishers.

The esteemed artiste gained widespread recognition for his performance in the BTV drama "Kul Nai Kinar Nai". He made his film debut with "Nodi O Nari" and has since appeared in numerous films, including "Jonakir Alo", "Dipu Number Two", "Matir Moina", "Dui Duari", and "Mollabarir Bou".

He also became a household name through his roles in the iconic drama series "Kothao Keu Nei" and "Eishob Din Ratri". Additionally, he appeared in popular series like "Ekannoborti", "69", and "Poush Phaguner Pala".