Salman Shah's classic films to be screened at Bangladesh Film Archive

Bangladesh Film Archive is set to showcase two iconic films featuring the beloved Bangladeshi film star, Salman Shah, on the big screen. The Salman Shah Fan Club has announced that the movies "Jibon Songsar", directed by Zakir Hossain Raju, and "Bikkhov", directed by Mohammad Hannan, will be screened at the Bangladesh Film Archive on the upcoming Friday.

"Jibon Songsar" will be screened at 2:30 pm, and "Bikkhov" at 5:30 pm on the same day, as informed by the fan club.

This rare opportunity to witness these acclaimed films for free is extended to all cinema enthusiasts who might have missed the chance to watch Salman Shah's performances on the silver screen previously.

"Jibon Songsar", released on October 18, 1996, features Salman Shah alongside Shabnur, late actor Farooque, Bobita, Golam Mustafa, Don, and Misa Sawdagar, amongst others. On the other hand, "Bikkhov", released in 1994, is a DM Films' production, featuring Salman Shah, Shabnur, Bulbul Ahmed, Rajib, and Dolly Zahur in pivotal roles.