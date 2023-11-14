PM honours cinematic excellence at National Film Awards 2022

The National Film Awards 2022 were bestowed today by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a dazzling ceremony, held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. The prestigious awards, a celebration of excellence in Bangladeshi cinema, saw the attendance of prominent celebrities and artistes from across the country.

Recognised as one of Bangladesh's most esteemed film honours, the National Film Awards is an annual government initiative to acknowledge outstanding contributions to the film industry. This year, the awards ceremony took place in the esteemed presence of the Prime Minister.

In the current edition, awards were distributed across 27 categories, encompassing 33 prestigious awards for 17 outstanding films. Earlier on October 31, the official list of awardees was revealed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The event began with a welcome address by Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker, senior secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with Dr Hasan Mahmud, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, presiding over the ceremony. Hasanul Haq Inu, chairman of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Standing Committee, graced the occasion as the special guest. Following the awards distribution, PM Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech, and the evening concluded with a captivating cultural programme.

During his speech, Dr Hasan Mahmud mentioned, "Guided by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the project of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Film City is now underway, with the successful completion of its initial phase. The upcoming second phase, with a budget of Tk 223 crore, is set to commence soon."

"Our film 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' was screened in over 600 halls in India. Notably, our films have recently been released in 22 countries, marking a milestone in the film industry. This remarkable progress stands as a testament to the transformative strides we've made under the astute leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

In his speech as the special guest, Hasanul Haq Inu said, "Literature and art find their essence in people. Genuine creativity, be it in literature or art, requires a connection with the people. This insight, cherished by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, resonates strongly with me. I recognise and applaud you, the esteemed artistes, for your role in crafting meaningful and impactful art."

"Our Bangladeshi film industry was able to flourish under the guidance of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He worked effectively to establish the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), which led to creations of historic movies," he added.

The highlight of the event was the captivating dance performances by renowned artistes like Sadia Islam Mou, Nusraat Faria, Mahiya Mahi, Tama Mirza, Zayed Khan-Achol, Symon-Dighi, Ador Azad-Puja Chery, and Sohana Saba-Gazi Abdun Noor. The programme was hosted by the popular on-screen duo Ferdous and Purnima. Their on-stage chemistry added an extra layer of charm to the proceedings.

A special moment unfolded as Kamrul Alam Khan Khasru and Rawshan Ara Rozina were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their invaluable contributions to the industry, bringing joy and appreciation to all in attendance. Veteran actor Alamgir received the award on behalf of Khasru, while the distinguished award was presented to Rozina by PM Sheikh Hasina.

"I consider myself truly fortunate to receive this award from our esteemed PM Sheikh Hasina. Previously, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took pivotal initiatives to foster cultural and entertainment growth. Our PM has continued in his footsteps, implementing policies that have contributed to the development of our film industry," expressed the actress.

"From a simple girl from Rajbari to embracing the role of an actress, the unwavering support of my fans has played a pivotal role in my transformation from Renu to Rozina. Receiving the esteemed Lifetime Achievement award fills me with immense joy, and I extend heartfelt gratitude to the jury board and my fans for this honour. I wish to dedicate this award to all my directors, producers, co-artistes, journalists, and the loyal fan base who have consistently motivated me to deliver my best. This award is a tribute to all of you," the veteran actress added.

The Best Film category saw a joint win for Mohammad Abdul Qayyum's "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura" and Md Tamzid Ul Alam's "Poran". Rubaiyat Hossain secured the Best Director award for her film "Shimu".

Chanchal Chowdhury has been recognised as the Best Actor for his performance in "Hawa", whereas Jaya Ahsan ("Beauty Circus") and Reekita Nondine Shimu ("Shimu") jointly received the Best Actress accolade.

Nasir Uddin Khan ("Poran") and Afsana Mimi ("Paap Punno") were recognised as the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Subhasish Bhowmik earned the Best Actor in a Negative Role award for "Deshantor", and Deepu Imam was awarded the Best Actor (Comedy) for "Operation Sundarbans".

The Best Child Artiste award went to Bristi Akther ("Rohingya") and Muntaha Amelia ("Birotto"), while Farzina Akhtar received a special award in the same category for "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura". Ripon Khan received the Best Music Director award for "Payer Chhaap", and Bappa Mazumder ("Operation Sundarbans") and Chandan Sinha ("Hridita") secured Best Singer awards in the male category.

Atiya Anisha won the Best Singer award in the female category for "Payer Chhaap". The ceremony also honoured Robiul Islam Jibon for Best Lyricist for the song "Dheere Dheere" ("Poran"), Shouquat Ali Imon for Best Composer for the song "Ei Shohorer Pothe Pothe" ("Payer Chhaap"), Faridur Reza Sagar ("Damal") and Khorshed Alam Khosru ("Golui") for Best Script Writers, and Mohammad Abdul Qayyum for Best Screenplay Writer for "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura".

S A Haque Olike received the Best Dialogue award for "Golui", and various technical awards were distributed for achievements in editing, art direction, cinematography, sound design, costume design, makeup, short film, and documentary film.

In a notable moment, "Ghore Fera", produced by S M Kamrul Ahsan Lenin, was recognised as the Best Short Film, and the Best Documentary Film award went to "Bangabandhu and Dhaka University", produced by Dr A J M Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended her heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the recipients of the National Film Awards 2022 and the participants of the programme.

"Under the authority of Bangladesh Bank, we have arranged a Tk 1,000 crore fund for cinema hall owners, so that they can reconstruct and facilitate their theatres. To ensure a sustainable development in this sector, we have passed the Film Artistes Welfare Trust Act 2020, where there are seed money available," mentioned the Prime Minister in her closing speech. She also urged the artistes to join the National Pension Scheme so that they can ensure financial security after their retirement.

After the Liberation War, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman donated a total of 105 acres of land in Gazipur, so that film fraternities would have a proper location where they could shoot their films. "Continuing with his vision, now we are working to finish the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Film City. With the successful completion of its initial phase, the upcoming second phase is set to commence soon."

"To our esteemed brothers and sisters in the film industry gathered here, your work stands as a testament to the possibility of creating impactful cinema that addresses social issues—cinema that resonates with family audiences. I encourage creators to harness modern technologies to craft high-quality content that can shine on the global stage," she said.

After the Liberation War, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman donated a total of 105 acres of land in Gazipur, so that film fraternities would have a proper location where they could shoot their films. "Continuing with his vision, now we are working to finish the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Film City. With the successful completion of its initial phase, the upcoming second phase is set to commence soon."

"We have also established training institutes to develop existing skills of the artistes who work in the film industry and can successfully contribute in taking our creations to the global stage," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina concluded.