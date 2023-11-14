Rubaiyat Hossain becomes second female director to win National Film Award

Since 1975, the National Film Awards in Bangladesh have been granted to acknowledge outstanding achievements across diverse aspects of the film industry. Over the course of 48 years, numerous individuals have been honoured in different categories. Today, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), the National Film Awards 2022 will be conferred upon a recipient, marking only the second instance in the history of these awards where a woman attains such a prestigious recognition.

This year, Rubaiyat Hossain has received the Best Director Award at the National Film Awards 2022 for her film "Shimu". While this award has been given every year for the past 48 years, she is only the second woman to be recognised amongst the recipients. Earlier, in 2005, another female filmmaker, Kohinur Akter Suchanda, received this award for her film, "Hajar Bachhor Dhore".

In the blend of National Film Awards and women filmmakers, Nargis Akhtar, received the National Film Award under six categories for her first film "Meghla Akash" including the Best Screenwriter Award. In subsequent years, her film "Joyiboti Konnar Mon" received awards in several categories at the National Film Awards.

Filmmaker Samia Zaman's film "Rani Kuthir Baki Itihash" also won a National Award. Additionally, Shahnewaz Kakoli's film "Uttarer Sur" won awards in four categories including Best Film. Furthermore, producer Chayanika Chowdhury's "Bishwoshundori" won awards in eight categories.

Nevertheless, besides the two instances of female filmmakers winning the Best Director award, there has been a notable absence of women recipients in this category for the past 17 years. No other female filmmaker has secured this honor during this period, highlighting a sustained lack of gender diversity in the winners of this particular accolade.