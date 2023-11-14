Child artiste dreams of building home with National Film Award prize money

In a heartwarming turn of events at the National Film Awards ceremony, Farzina Akhtar, a charming eight-year-old, drew attention as she sat attentively amidst renowned film personalities, including Chanchal Chowdhury and Jaya Ahsan. Farzina received the Best Child Artiste award in the special category at this year's National Film Awards.

Hailing from Sunamganj's Tahirpur upazila, this child artiste stole hearts with her innocence and aspirations beyond the glitz of the award ceremony. Despite receiving compliments on her performance in the film "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura," Farzina remained humble, choosing to speak little about her achievement during an interview with Prothom Alo.

Her father, who works as a farmer, shared their journey of transitioning from their humble residence to selling their house due to financial constraints and eventually finding shelter with relatives in their ancestral village. Nonetheless, Farzina's family members expressed their joy and pride in her achievement, emphasising the need for a permanent residence.

Farzina Akhtar with director Muhammad Quayum

Expressing a longing to create a home, Farzina disclosed her intention to utilise the prize money from the award ceremony to build a house for her family, who currently lack a place of their own. Her poignant wish emerged during the shooting of "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura", where she, at the tender age of four, displayed natural acting talent, impressing director Muhammad Quayum, who later chose her family's home for the film shoot.

The touching narrative of the young talent's aspiration for a home has resonated with many, striking a chord that delves into the challenges of a family seeking stability amid their modest circumstances.

The National Film Awards this year is set to honour talents across 27 categories, celebrating the contributions of artistes, artisans, organisations, and films to Bangladesh's cinematic landscape. Today the victors will receive their accolades at the prestigious event.

Farzina's story stands as a testament to the potency of dreams and the aspirations of a young artiste striving to uplift her family's life through her passion for acting.