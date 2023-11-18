Child artiste Farzina to finally get her own home

In a heartwarming gesture, the Sunamganj District Administration has pledged to provide a home for Farzina Aktar, a nine-year-old talent from Taherpur Upazila, who recently earned acclaim by winning a special award in child acting at the National Film Awards. The District Commissioner has assured the family of assistance, including financial aid and educational support.

Following her notable performance in the 2022 film "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura," Farzina captured attention not just for her acting skills but also for the struggles faced by her family. An article published under the title "She Wishes to Build a Home with the Award Money" in the Prothom Alo newspaper shed light on the challenges her father, a financially disadvantaged individual, encountered as he had to sell their only residence due to financial constraints.

Expressing her aspirations to utilise the award money to construct a home, Farzina's dreams quickly spread across social media platforms, resonating with many who offered their support.

After attending the award ceremony, Farzina and her family arrived in Netrokona from Sunamganj and faced transportation challenges, necessitating an overnight stay at a local hotel. The following morning, they reached their family home in Taherpur with plans to meet with the District Commissioner, responding promptly to his request.

Dedar Alom Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury, the District Commissioner, affirmed, "Efforts will be made to secure a house with land for Farzina's family, considering their sold property. The administration will maintain continuous contact to offer essential assistance and ensure their welfare."

Farzina's father has also approached the District Administration seeking support from the Prime Minister's Welfare Fund, highlighting their financial difficulties. The District Commissioner assured prompt action and collaboration to address their needs.

Moreover, Suprovat Chakma, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Taherpur Upazila, extended his assistance by personally escorting Farzina and her family to the District Commissioner's office.

The touching story of Farzina Aktar and her family's resilience has garnered attention and support from various quarters. Universal Medical College Hospital, after noticing the news posted on Prothom Alo's Facebook page, contributed 50,000 BDT to assist in building a house for the deserving family. Additionally, the UNO of Taherpur offered 10,000 BDT in support.

Sayem Mia, Farzina's father, mentioned receiving numerous phone calls offering help. He added, "We're still on the trailer. We're also going to the nearby market. Farzina is unwell and unable to eat. We're heading to see a doctor."

With an outpouring of support and gestures of goodwill, the community stands united to ensure a brighter future for Farzina and her family.