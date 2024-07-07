Bangladeshi star kids are not venturing into acting: Moushumi

In nearly every industry, from Hollywood to Bollywood, the children of famous actors and actresses often follow in their parents' footsteps. However, the scenario in Bangladesh's Dhallywood is quite different. Despite the widespread fame of stars like Shabana, Babita, Kabori, Jashim, Farooque, and Alamgir, their children have not ventured into the film industry. Even Dhallywood's beloved actress Moushumi regrets not seeing her children take to the silver screen. Recently, she voiced her lamentations over this matter.

In a video interview, the actress candidly mentioned, "While our artistes do not restrict their sons from venturing into acting, they are often reluctant to allow their daughters to become actresses. I have observed that all our country's heroes and heroines support their sons who want to pursue a career in our industry. However, if their daughters express a desire to become a heroine, there is generally some disagreement."

Ankhi Alamgir, daughter of actor Alamgir, who gained attention through her role in the film "Bhat De" abstained from pursuing acting once she became a regular in the music scene. Addressing this, Moushumi said, "Ankhi Alamgir had great potential, but her father didn't encourage her to continue acting. She was overlooked among the up-and-comers of her time. Our industry would have earned an added wonderful actress with her."

"Similarly, Champa apa's daughter is also very cute, but apa never encouraged her to become a heroine. It seems that many of us have daughters who, despite being interested, are not permitted to enter the film industry. They are raised differently. Why do these kids have to face these kinds of barriers in becoming artistes?"

Moushumi then provided a different example, "Doyel apa was an exception in this case; she dedicated a lot of time to nurturing Dighi (Prarthana Fardin Dighi). Apa once told me, 'I truly want to see Dighi become a heroine. I want Dighi to accomplish what I couldn't achieve myself. Even though I had a lot of support, I couldn't secure my place in the industry. I hope to see Dighi succeed where I couldn't.'"

"At that time, I asked her, 'Won't this affect Dighi's studies?' She responded, 'I'll give her a break from studies during an appropriate time. When she'll return home, she'll come back as a heroine. I'll prepare her completely.' I was very pleased to hear that. When such a thoughtful approach is taken for a daughter, supporting her instead of excluding her from the industry, it will inevitably yield positive outcomes," Moushumi noted in conclusion.