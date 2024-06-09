‘Jongli’ introduces Dighi as the second heroine

The film "Jongli," starring Siam Ahmed, has already created waves on social media with the unveiling of the first look at the characters played by Siam and Bubly in its posters. However, the director has revealed that alongside Bubly, the film will also feature Prarthana Fardin Dighi as another heroine opposite Siam.

Director M Raahim told The Daily Star that Dighi will play an important role in the movie. "Dighi will be seen opposite Siam in this movie. She has given her best and worked hard to portray her character," he said.

M Raahim, who debuted as a filmmaker with "Shaan", began production on his second film, "Jongli", two years after his debut.

In "Jongli", Siam Ahmed stars in the titular role, alongside Shobnom Bubly. The cast also includes Dilara Zaman, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, and Rashed Mamunur Rahman (Apu), among others. Post-production work is currently underway following the completion of shooting.

The release of "Jongli" was originally scheduled for Eid-ul-Azha. However, the makers couldn't complete the shooting as Cyclone Remal destroyed the entire set, leading to a postponement. The film is now expected to be released three weeks after Eid.