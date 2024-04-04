‘UNO’ Badhan treasures ‘Master’ shooting experience

National Film Award-winning and internationally acclaimed actress Azmeri Haque Badhan is working on a new film. The diligent actor always does wonders with her characters and her new film, "Master", where she plays the roles of an UNO (Upazila Nirbahi Officer), will be no different.

Badhan recently wrapped up shooting the film in Tangail's Madhupur and Dhanbari. Directed by Rezwan Shahriar Sumit, the film features Badhan in the role of government official. The actress shared that she visited different government and sub-district offices, observed officials, watched video footages, and collaborated with the director to bring out the best portrayal possible for her role.

Speaking about the film, the actress told The Daily Star, "The male lead of 'Master' has been played by the brilliant Nasir Uddin Khan. The story of this film is fantastic. It's an extraordinary tale that leaves you wanting for more. I deeply felt that I wanted to be part of this film."

Explaining her her role in the film, she said,"Besides, this is the first time that I have acted on a role of a government official. Audiences will love the film. Honestly, after wrapping up, I felt like I've done another good job like I did in 'Khufiya'. Many artists have acted superbly in this film. Everyone has done very well."

About director Sumit, Badhan said, "Sumit is an incredibly talented director. He works with such calmness and composure, that transpires to all the artists. Besides, he is an incredibly courteous and humble person."

Badhan has been in Madhupur's BRAC Learning Centre for several days for shooting. She said, "The environment there is beautiful. So much clean water, fresh food, and everything is green all around. It was a very good experience for a few days."

Tangail is renowned for its pineapple gardens. When asked if she visited the any such gardens, Badhan said, "Yes, I did. As a matter of fact, we have pineapple every day. I traveled around in a rickshaw van during the shooting break. The natural beauty and serenity of these gardens filled my heart."

"Apart from that, I also went to the Madhupur National Park and I roamed around local shops and bazars. I bought authentic Tangail sarees, silver jewelries from Dhanbari," the actress said about her short excursions during shooting.

Recollecting her time during the shooting, Badhan said, "We, the whole team enjoyed the experience a lot. We all worked very hard. I was there with Zakia Bari Mamo, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Lutfar Rahman George, Nasir Uddin Khan and a big team and we passed an soulful time together."

Badhan mentioned that the serene and natural environment of Madhupur has magically improved her mental and physical well-being. "My hair and skin have become even more beautiful because of the fresh food and water I had, while shooting there."

"I will miss Madhupur and Dhanbari. These places and the memories I made here will stay in my heart for a long time," concluded the versatile actress.