TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Tue Sep 3, 2024 07:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 08:42 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Today’s win feels particularly special: Mamo

Shah Alam Shazu
Tue Sep 3, 2024 07:32 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 08:42 PM
Today’s win feels particularly special: Mamo
Photos: Star and Collected.

Zakia Bari Mamo is passionate about cricket and football, with a particular fondness for Messi. She makes it a point to watch nearly every cricket match that Bangladesh plays.

Today, Bangladesh achieved a significant milestone by defeating Pakistan on their home ground, completing a whitewash. Reflecting on this victory, Mamo expressed, "I am incredibly proud of Bangladesh's win and feel a deep sense of pride watching them on the field."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I watched today's game and enjoyed it immensely. I always follow Bangladesh's matches, and today's win feels particularly special," she shared.

The "Daruchini Dwip" actress added, "This victory showcases the true strength of our nation. It's a new victory for a new Bangladesh, and it feels wonderful. The entire world has witnessed Bangladesh's triumph, and we are all extremely happy."

Mamo has garnered a strong following across theatre, cinema, and OTT platforms. Although she is busy with shoots throughout the year, she hasn't started any new projects recently. Discussing her career goals, Mamo shared, "I have only one goal—I want to be part of good work. I wish to carefully select and be involved in quality projects. I hope the industry continues to produce work of high caliber."

When asked about her career, she said, "I have worked on many projects and received a lot of love from people. I hope to continue my journey with the audience's support in the future."

Read more

This year has been educational for me: Zakia Bari Mamo

Addressing the trend of focusing on views in showbiz, Mamo remarked, "Is everything really just about views or followers? Ultimately, it's the quality of work that people remember. Audiences always appreciate good work, and I am committed to being a part of that."

Related topic:
Zakia Bari MamoBangladesh v Pakistan Test series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mehedi Hasan Miraz

‘I will never forget this moment’

12h ago

Crime drama 'Agochora' teaser unleashes dark secrets of Old Dhaka

1y ago
Stars share Pahela Baishakh memories

Stars share Pahela Baishakh memories

4m ago

Mamo’s two web series releasing in August

1y ago
Artistes protest rally at Central Shaheed Minar

Artistes unite, call for cultural resurgence at Central Shaheed Minar

3w ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক আইজিপি শহীদুল হক ও আব্দুল্লাহ আল মামুন গ্রেপ্তার

এই দুই সাবেক পুলিশ প্রধান হত্যাসহ একাধিক মামলার আসামি।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামিট নিয়ে হঠাৎ সিদ্ধান্ত বদল বিটিআরসির

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification