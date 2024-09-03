Today’s win feels particularly special: Mamo

Zakia Bari Mamo is passionate about cricket and football, with a particular fondness for Messi. She makes it a point to watch nearly every cricket match that Bangladesh plays.

Today, Bangladesh achieved a significant milestone by defeating Pakistan on their home ground, completing a whitewash. Reflecting on this victory, Mamo expressed, "I am incredibly proud of Bangladesh's win and feel a deep sense of pride watching them on the field."

"I watched today's game and enjoyed it immensely. I always follow Bangladesh's matches, and today's win feels particularly special," she shared.

The "Daruchini Dwip" actress added, "This victory showcases the true strength of our nation. It's a new victory for a new Bangladesh, and it feels wonderful. The entire world has witnessed Bangladesh's triumph, and we are all extremely happy."

Mamo has garnered a strong following across theatre, cinema, and OTT platforms. Although she is busy with shoots throughout the year, she hasn't started any new projects recently. Discussing her career goals, Mamo shared, "I have only one goal—I want to be part of good work. I wish to carefully select and be involved in quality projects. I hope the industry continues to produce work of high caliber."

When asked about her career, she said, "I have worked on many projects and received a lot of love from people. I hope to continue my journey with the audience's support in the future."

Addressing the trend of focusing on views in showbiz, Mamo remarked, "Is everything really just about views or followers? Ultimately, it's the quality of work that people remember. Audiences always appreciate good work, and I am committed to being a part of that."