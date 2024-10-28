My daughter wishes for someone special in my life: Badhan

The gorgeous and courageous Azmeri Haque Badhan has carved out a name in both Bangladesh and India with her powerful performances. From her portrayal of Rehana in "Rehana Maryam Noor" to Heena in "Khufiya", she is recognised for pushing boundaries and embracing versatility in her roles. The actress is celebrating her 41st birthday today and spoke with The Daily Star about her celebration and upcoming projects.

This year, the actress chose a quiet celebration at home, enjoying her favourite dishes prepared by her mother. "Special days need to be celebrated with special people. I couldn't ask for more," she shared.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

This birthday brought a heartfelt moment from her daughter, Michele Amani Saira, who expressed her wish for her mother to find a companion. "My daughter is growing up, and she sees how I've walked this path alone. This year, she wished for me to have someone in my life," Badhan revealed. "I've faced a lot of fear and trauma, and only someone who truly understands me could walk with me on this journey."

Reflecting on her life's direction, the "Guti" actress said, "I'm very focused. Everything is moving positively, and life is beautiful. Life is all about meaningful work and it holds significance for me."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Currently, she's preparing to resume filming "Esha Murder" this November, directed by Sunny Sanwar, where she portrays a police officer. "Female-led stories are rare in our industry, and I'm grateful to the director for centering a woman in this narrative. The story is compelling. It's exciting to play a role that's often reserved for men," she added.

Set for release next year, Badhan is eagerly anticipating viewers' reactions to her role as a team-leading police officer in "Esha Murder".

Badhan also recently wrapped up filming "Master", directed by Rezwan Shahriar Sumit, where she plays a supporting role as an UNO (Upazila Nirbahi Officer). The film is set to be released next year.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Praising the project's careful handling, she expressed her satisfaction with the team and the story. She shared, "The director handled the project with great care and Nasir bhai leads the cast. I worked with an excellent team on a remarkable story, and I'm very pleased with both."

Although she had an Indian film project scheduled for this year, it has been postponed to next year, giving fans more to look forward to.