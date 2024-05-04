Badhan to appear in a Tollywood film next

Azmeri Haque Badhan, known for her role in "Rehana Maryam Noor", made her debut in the Indian acting scene with the web-series "Robindronath Ekhane Kawkhono Khete Aashenni" (REKKA), directed by Srijit Mukherji. The series has garnered significant popularity with Badhan's performance being widely praised.

Following that success, the National Film Award-winning actress ventured into Hindi cinema in India. Her notable appearance in the Hindi web-film "Khufiya" amassed significant attention for Badhan last year.

Now the thriving actress is all set to star in a Kolkata-based film. If all goes according to plan, Badhan's filming schedule will commence in Kolkata later this month.

The upcoming Tollywood movie she's set to star in is titled "Fair and Ugly", an anthology film directed by Prasenjit Biswas.

On the other hand, the Sunny Sanwar directorial film "Esha Murder", starring Azmeri Haque Badhan in the leading role, is scheduled to release on Eid-ul-Azha. Additionally, she has recently wrapped up shooting for a new film titled "Master".

The film "Master" has been directed by Rezwan Shahriar Sumit.