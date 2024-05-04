Hridi Huq receives yet another prestigious award for her film

TV & Film
Sat May 4, 2024 11:36 AM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 11:50 AM

Photo: Collected

The talented director Hridi Huq has already accumulated various awards and acclaim since the release of her directorial debut film, "1971 Shei Shob Din". 

She has recently achieved another milestone in the film's successful journey by winning the Best Director award at the 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2024 for her work on this film portraying the Liberation War.

The actress expressed her gratitude towards the film festival organisers for recognising her film and shared that she feels honoured to receive the award. In her post, she stated, "This prestigious award is a significant achievement for us, and I am thankful to everyone for loving our film."

Viewers in London came to tears while watching '1971 Shei Shob Din' : Hridi Huq
Read more

Viewers in London came to tears while watching ‘1971 Shei Shob Din’ : Hridi Huq

Earlier, Hridi Huq attended the Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival in America, where she was awarded the Best Director accolade for her debut film. Additionally, her film received the Best Feature Film title at the Kookai International Festival in India in April.

