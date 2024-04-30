Viewers in London came to tears while watching ‘1971 Shei Shob Din’ : Hridi Huq

Hridi Huq's directorial debut film, "1971: Shei Shob Din", has garnered critical acclaim both at home and abroad for its compelling storyline based on our Liberation War.

Currently, the talented actress and director is in London, where the London Bengali Film Festival has commenced. The festival, which showcases films from Bangladesh and Kolkata, featured "1971: Shei Shob Din" as its opening film.

Reflecting on her film's reception in London, Hridi Huq shared her experiences, stating, "Having my movie screened at the London Bengali Film Festival is truly a great achievement for me and for Bangladeshi cinema."

Hridi Huq and Rituparna Sengupta. Photo: Collected

"Being here has been an incredible experience and a personal milestone," she added.

Regarding the audience's reaction to the film, Hridi Huq revealed, "I received overwhelmingly positive feedback, with both Bengali and British attendees expressing their appreciation."

"Many viewers in London were deeply moved, some to tears, by the events depicted in the film, and I too was profoundly touched by their reactions."

Recalling her participation in the London Bengali Film Festival, Hridi mentioned, "I was honoured with a special Q&A session as a director, which was a unique experience."

Prior to her visit to London, Hridi attended the Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival in America, where she was awarded the Best Director accolade for her debut film. "Receiving this award was a wonderful feeling," she expressed.

Describing the Suchitra Sen International Film Festival, Hridi highlighted, "It was a gathering of talents from both Dhallywood and Tollywood, with stars from Bangladesh and India in attendance."

"During the festival, I had the opportunity to interact with actress Rituparna Sengupta, introduced by Ferdous Ahmed, and we quickly became friends," shared the director.

Hridi Huq also mentioned that Rituparna Sengupta joined her at the London Bengali Film Festival, and they enjoyed their time together there as well.