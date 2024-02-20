Shajal to celebrate birthday at ‘muhurat’ of his next film

Following his roles in "1971 Shei Shob Din" and "Jinn", Shajal Noor's fans eagerly waited for his next film. The actor has gained a strong fan base with his radiant smile and cheerful personality on television. Today marks Shajal's birthday, and although he won't be shooting on this special day, he is set to participate in the muhurat ceremony for his upcoming film.

Shajal says, "This is a big gift on my birthday. A big surprise on my birthday is the muhurat of my new film. It feels good just to think about it."

The actor's upcoming movie is titled "Jiboner Khela" (The Game of Life) and the film will be helmed by Walid Ahmed. Shajal is committed to presenting himself uniquely on-screen and eagerly anticipates the love and support from his fans.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Amidst his hectic schedule, he always tries to make time for his family, especially during his special days.

"I dedicate today to my family. Throughout the year, there are either shootings or some work that I have to attend to. But today, I haven't kept any shooting, so I will spend ample time with the family. I will share the joy of my birthday with them. I will however only be participating in the muhurat ceremony of the film," stated the actor.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Without exception, birthdays bring a flood of wishes, and for the artiste. In this regard, Shajal expressed, "On this day, I receive countless greetings from people. Throughout the day, I get overwhelmed by the love of people. It started at midnight and will continue uninterrupted all day long today."

When asked what makes him happy on this special day, Shajal responded, "Nothing specific, just receiving love from people makes me extremely happy. I believe there is nothing greater than love. From the beginning of my career, I have been receiving love, and I aspire to continue receiving it throughout my life."

Lately, a new tele-fiction starring Shajal and Tarin titled "Amader Shongshar" was showcased on TV. Sajal said, "Our drama has received a positive response from the audience. I had a great time working on this project."

Regarding acting opposite Tarin, he mentions, "Tarin Apu is an immensely favourite actress of mine. She has been extremely supportive during the shoots. She even brought food from home. Shooting was comfortable, and indeed, Tarin Apu is an extraordinary actress and an amazing person."

Regarding his career, he said, "I want to choose and engage in diverse projects during this phase of my career. I have been doing this for the past few years so that people remember my work for many years."

Talking about cinema, Shajal expressed, "Last year, '1971 Shei Shob Din' received praise from everyone. I want to work on more films related to the Liberation War. Working on such films is a different kind of satisfaction."

Finally, he said, "I send my love and gratitude to everyone on this special day. From the beginning of my career, I have received love from audiences, co-artistes, directors, producers, and journalists. It has played a significant role in shaping my journey."