Marriage is a matter of fate: Shajal Noor 

Over the past year, popular actor Shajal Noor has featured in three films and two web films, while two more films are awaiting release. His portrayal in "1971 Shei Shob Din" has gained widespread acclaim as a Liberation War film this year.

He shared insights about his career and personal life in an interview with The Daily Star.

Photos: Collected

Your film depicting the Liberation War is being screened during the month of victory; how does that make you feel?

It's fantastic news that "1971 Shei Shob Din" is being showcased during Victory Month. I have a special fondness for films related to the Liberation War, and I always aspire to act in such productions. Currently, it's being screened in Thakurgaon, where I was present. The film has attracted numerous viewers in the district town, with some even standing to watch due to a lack of seats.

Photo: Collected

The audience's appreciation has grown, and the film has received praise even internationally, where it was released earlier.

How much appreciation have you received from senior artistes for this film?

I've received immense love and inspiration during the release of "1971 Shei Shob Din". Afzal Hossain uncle praised it, Shuborna Ma'am reached out to talk about it, and Ramendu Majumdar complimented me in person, stating, 'You have done very well.' Renowned figures like Asaduzzaman Noor and Abul Hayat also expressed their gratitude. The honourable Education Minister praised the film after watching it, and local audiences and co-artistes have also showered it with praise.

How was the year 2023 for you?

The year went exceptionally well. I express my gratitude to the Almighty. Three of my films were released, along with two web films. "Jinn" received considerable acclaim, in which I shared the screen with Puja Chery. "1971 Shei Shob Din" continues to receive praise. The two web films, especially "Silence", received love from everyone. Starting with Dolly Zahur aunty, everyone commended the film. Overall, the year has been very positive for me.

Is there a Liberation War film awaiting release?

"Shubornobhumi" is a dedicated Liberation War film directed by Jahid Hossain. I portrayed a character of a freedom fighter, promising audiences a unique experience. I put in utmost intelligence and effort in my performance, and I hope it will be released next year. Additionally, another film named "Shongjog", directed by Abu Sayeed, is also awaiting release.

I'm curious about your personal life—some claim you are married; how much truth is there in that?

No, marriage is a matter of fate, and it will happen when the Creator ordains it. Currently, my focus is on work, and I want to continue acting. I aim to create something that the audience will remember for a long time.